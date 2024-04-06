Liquid limits may remain at NI airports this summer

[Getty Images]

Passengers at Northern Ireland airports may continue to face limits on the amount of liquid they can carry in hand luggage this summer.

Belfast City and Belfast International airports could not confirm if they will meet the 1 June deadline to install scanners to end the 100ml liquid limit.

The deadline has already been extended for Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester.

The main Northern Ireland airports have advised passengers to prepare for security as normal.

Belfast International said scanners would be in place this summer while Belfast City Airport said the move would be implemented at the "earliest opportunity".

The rules requiring liquids to be taken through security, in containers of 100ml or less in a clear plastic bag, were introduced in 2006 after a plot to bomb a transatlantic flight was foiled.

The new scanners use CT X-ray technology to provide 3D images so items can be left inside bags and liquids up to two litres will be permitted.

They are already used in some other countries including the US, although ministers claim the UK is the first in the world to attempt such a wide-scale roll-out.

Airports were originally told to bring in new scanners by 2022, before the deadline was moved to 1 June this year.

Problems cited by airports include supply chain issues and the need for major construction to be carried out in order to have the scanners installed.

The X-ray machines, similar to CT scanners used in hospitals, are very heavy and, in some instances, floors will need to be reinforced.

A spokesperson for Belfast International Airport said phase one of a £100m investment programme was "currently under way" with the construction of a new security building adjacent to the current terminal building.

"This ultra-modern £25m facility will transform the passenger security experience by implementing the required Next Generation Security screening equipment meaning passengers will no longer have to remove liquids or electronics from their luggage," they added.

The spokesperson said the new building would be operational by this summer.

"As we are building an entirely new facility we plan to phase passengers through the new facility over the busy summer peak," the spokesperson continued.

"At this time passengers should still come to the airport prepared to follow the 100ml liquids rule for hand luggage."

A spokesperson for Belfast City Airport said preparations were at an "advanced stage" and they were "aiming for implementation at the earliest opportunity".

They also advised passengers to "prepare for security as normal".

The City of Derry Airport has also been approached for comment.