LI's Maya Jama delights fans with lewd joke in exit interview

Love Island: All Stars host Maya Jama made an X-rated joke during an exit interview, much to the delight of viewers.

During last night's episode, as she interviewed dumped islanders Arabella Chi and Adam Maxted, Maya said "funny gets fanny" as Arabella detailed how wrestler Adam made her laugh.

"Honestly I have never laughed so much," Arabella said of her time with Adam, after recapping her rollercoaster journey in the villa.

"That's what you need... someone that comes in, [is] lovely, makes you laugh. Funny gets fanny," Maya replied.

"I like that saying," a giggling Arabella replied, while Adam added: "That's great, that."

Viewers were left tickled by the host's lewd joke, calling the host an "icon" on X (formerly Twitter) for her comment. "Maya Jama did not just say funny gets the fanny on TV I'm howling," one person wrote.

"I did not expect Maya Jama to say 'Funny gets Fanny' whilst interviewing them, a second person commented, while a third added: "Did Maya Jama just say 'funny gets fanny' on national television."

Sunday night's episode saw Arabella and Adam dramatically dumped by the series' former contestants, who returned for one last twist before tonight's finale.

Reflecting on being dumped in their interview with Maya, Arabella and Adam spoke candidly, calling the move "savage".

"I just feel like a lot of their reasons were just cop-outs," Arabella revealed, with the pair questioning whether or not it should have been Anton and Georgia H being dumped instead, as they felt they had a "stronger connection".

"It seems like we've been judged on the time we had and not how strong our connection is," Adam added.

Love Island: All Stars airs at 9pm on ITV2, ITVX and STV.

