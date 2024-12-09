Lisa Ann Walter hopes Trump will attend Kennedy Center Honors
Donald Trump skipped the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony during his entire first term. Lisa Ann Walter hopes he will change that for his second. (Dec. 8)
Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster argued that the ongoing conflict in Gaza will continue and life for Palestinians cannot improve “until Hamas is destroyed.” McMaster joined “Fox News Sunday” where he noted that a ceasefire is necessary, but Hamas must be defeated first. “We need a ceasefire in Gaza,” he began. “Actually, until Hamas…
Once news outlets called the election for Trump in the early hours of November 6, panic ripped through the LGBTQIA+ community and hotlines saw a dramatic surge in calls. Michelle Del Rey reports
Syrians in London have gathered in Trafalgar Square to celebrate the fall of the Assad regime. .
Mayor Muriel Bowser is open to working with the incoming Trump administration to benefit working-class residents of Washington, D.C., with potential areas for collaboration.
Many Montrealers of Syrian background were jubilant following the fall of the Assad regime. Hundreds gathered downtown on Sunday to celebrate. Phil Carpenter spoke with some who said they hope it signals the start of true freedom for their families.
Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump has insisted it’s her resume that qualifies her for the Florida Senate seat that will be vacated by Secretary of State pick Marco Rubio – not her last name. In an interview with Howard Kurtz on Fox News, the Republican National Committee co-chair said she would be honored to take a seat in the US Capitol’s Senate chamber. “Certainly, we’ve all had the opportunity over the past nine years to fully involve ourselves in politics, to understand the American
Abu Mohammad al-Jolani’s road to Damascus has been long. He has talked openly about his change along the way. From young al Qaeda fighter two decades ago, to rebel commander espousing sectarian tolerance.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, shortly after a meeting in Paris with French and Ukrainian leaders, claiming Kyiv “would like to make a deal” to end the more than 1,000-day war.
Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney has clapped back at President-elect Donald Trump after he threatened to imprison her and other members on the congressional committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. In an interview on NBC’s Meet The Press that aired Sunday morning, Trump claimed that Cheney, along with a “committee of political thugs” deleted all the evidence from their investigation. “Cheney did something that’s inexcusable, along with Thompson and the people on the un-selec
In his first sit-down interview since winning the presidential election, Donald Trump told NBC News’ Meet the Press that he still plans to pardon those convicted for their role in storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021, while he said that the members of committee tasked with investigating it “should go to jail.” “Honestly, they …
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump said he can't guarantee that his promised tariffs on key U.S. foreign trade partners won't raise prices for American consumers and he suggested once more that some political rivals and federal officials who pursued legal cases against him should be imprisoned.
BEIRUT (AP) — The fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government Sunday brought to a dramatic close his nearly 14-year struggle to hold onto power as his country fragmented amid a brutal civil war that became a proxy battlefield for regional and international powers.
President-elect Donald Trump repeated numerous false claims during an interview that aired Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” – including his old lie that the US is the world’s only country with birthright citizenship.
(Bloomberg) -- With Syrian rebels edging ever-closer to the capital, President Bashar Al-Assad is making a last-ditch attempt to remain in power, including indirect diplomatic overtures to the US and President-elect Donald Trump, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride
Trump also met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky while in Paris
In the dot-to-dot of diplomacy - drawing relationships that are worth something - the meeting between the prince and the president-elect was a moment which the British diplomats who made it happen will be thrilled with. When Donald Trump became US president for the first time, in 2016, the British, along with many other countries, were caught short. British diplomatic contacts with Mr Trump's transition team back then (which was itself novice compared to this time) were poor.
Rebels have freed thousands of detainees from jails as they swept across the country.
(Reuters) -Two strategically-important Russian military facilities in Syria and Moscow's very presence in the Middle East are under serious threat from rapidly advancing insurgents, Russian war bloggers have warned. With Russian military resources mostly tied down in Ukraine where Moscow's forces are rushing to take more territory before Donald Trump comes to power in the U.S. in January, Russia's ability to influence the situation on the ground in Syria is far more limited than in 2015 when it intervened decisively to prop up Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Rapid advances by the insurgents threaten to undermine Russia's geopolitical clout in the Middle East and its ability to project power in the region, across the Mediterranean and into Africa.
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (R) recently weighed in on the reason behind President Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter, pointing to the twists and turns of the presidential election cycle. Biden, who announced on Sunday that he would offer clemency to Hunter Biden for his federal gun and tax charges, had previously vowed…
President-elect Donald Trump seemed to white-knuckle French President Emmanuel Macron as they shook hands in Paris on Saturday, ahead of the reopening of Notre Dame cathedral. The visit was Trump’s first trip abroad since winning the 2024 presidential election, and the diplomatic reunion also included an impromptu trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This was Zelensky’s first in-person conversation with the U.S. president-elect since Trump’s victory in November. Trump