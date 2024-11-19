Lisa announces debut solo album

The 27-year-old BLACKPINK star has revealed that she is preparing to release her highly-anticipated debut solo studio album, Alter Ego, on 28 February. As part of the announcement, Lisa has dropped a three-minute teaser clip in which she portrays five different characters representing facets of her personality. Alter Ego will feature her previously released singles Rockstar, New Woman featuring Rosalía and Moonlit Floor, which is a reworking of Sixpence None The Richer's classic Kiss Me. In a recent interview with Billboard, the singer…