Lisa Barlow Threatens to Sue After Whitney Rose Accuses Her of Leaking Info to Instagram Gossip Account: 'She's a Liar'

Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose are going head-to-head, and neither are backing down.

Whitney confronted Lisa on the Oct. 23 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after hearing from a friend that she had been feeding rumors about Whitney's jewelry brand, Prism, to an Instagram gossip account. While at Angie Katsanevas’ anniversary party, Whitney questioned whether Lisa intentionally left behind a necklace she gifted her on their trip to Milwaukee.

“I accidentally left it in my room,” Lisa insisted.

“It was a total accident? [Because] you brought the information that was about Prism to the group,” Whitney said, referring to accusations her products were actually bought and resold from the Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba.

When Lisa wondered what “the problem” was, Whitney revealed what she had discovered.

“I had someone who knows that account reach out to them and they verified that you were the one that fed the information,” Whitney said.

“I did not do that,” Lisa snapped back. “I did not do that Whitney. Don’t accuse me of something that you’re gonna have to apologize for.”

Beginning to raise her voice, Lisa grew upset that Whitney would think she was the one offering information to the account.

“It’s not true,” she explained. “I did not DM that account, and I did not talk about your business. You’re getting your bad information from someone that’s bulls---.”

“So when you’re mad at me you don’t go plant stories?” Whitney then questioned and Lisa replied, "I don’t. It had nothing to do with me."

Lisa proceeded to take out her phone, declaring, “I’m gonna sue them,” while dialing the number of her private security.

“Tell me who said it, I'm gonna sue them because it’s a lie,” she said. “You trust them but not me?”

In her confessional, Lisa slammed Whitney for digging into whether she had been the one spreading the rumors publicly.

“Little girl, you’re f–--ing gullible,” she said. “Like maybe if you had to actually make your jewelry, you wouldn’t have time to fabricate this s---.”

Back at the party, Lisa, wondering what changed, brought up the last text Whtiney had sent her, which said “you love me.”

“I do love you, Lisa, that’s why it hurts,” Whitney explained and Lisa countered, "I didn't do that to you! Shut the f–-- up about that! I’m livid.”

“How do you think I feel?” Whitney asked.

“I don't know how you feel because you’re making it up,” Lisa quickly responded.

On the phone with her security, Lisa said she needed “an investigation opened” into who said she gave the account information.

“Whitney’s accusing me of something I didn’t do, so I want you to get the police involved because it’s my character,” Lisa told her security. “I want you to get the police involved and go the distance on this. Get the LA police involved, everything, and the Salt Lake police.”

As the other women gathered around, Lisa then turned to Whitney and said, “And you owe me a big f–--ing apology and I’m gonna send you a bill.”

“I call in real detectives, not Whitney Drew who thinks, ‘I'm connecting the dots,’” Lisa told cameras. “Honey, you did not pass art or math or geometry or anything else. You should not be anywhere near dots because you are not good at connecting them.”

From afar, Lisa and Whitney’s husbands watched the women fight, debating inserting themselves to stick up for their wives.

“Every time I think we’re friends, you f–-- up,” Lisa said to Whitney as she walked away.

After Whitney said that Lisa knew “I caught her” in a lie, Lisa turned back and shouted, “Stop fabricating things because you lie about everything!”

“Justin, how do you do this?” Lisa asked Whitney’s husband, prompting him to come to her defense. Justin said, “Don't call my wife a liar."

“She’s a liar,” Lisa continued while her husband, John, got closer to Justin in a fighting stance before the screen cut to black.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

