Lisa Cameron MP: ‘I was bullied out of the SNP. They were autocratic and intolerant’

Clever, principled, and relatable, Dr Lisa Cameron is exactly the kind of person our political system needs. Which is why her horrific tale of the bullying and abuse she suffered inside the Scottish National Party – which culminated in her defection to the Conservatives last October – is such a tragedy.

Over the past few weeks, the wider world has begun to understand the toxic “progressive orthodoxy” and political chaos that has been raging inside the SNP. This week its hapless leader Humza Yousaf finally stood down after a chaotic few days of coalition collapse and political turmoil, while just a fortnight ago, former leader Nicola Sturgeon’s husband was formally charged with embezzlement of party funds.

Meanwhile, Scottish public services are in disarray and the SNP’s policy of putting up taxes on higher earners has already caused 1,000 individuals and businesses to relocate to England. It is hard to believe that it is less than 10 years since the SNP was riding high on a wave of nationalism which swept away a generation of Labour MPs. Or that Nicola Sturgeon was once seen as the epitome of the modern leader.

Former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has been subject to recent scrutiny following her husband's arrest - PA

In her parliamentary office with its views out over grey spring skies and Big Ben, Dr Cameron shakes her head: “Nationalism is not the answer. It’s just made everything worse. It’s not been good for Scotland. It’s ushered in an era of aggressive, us-and-them politics, eroding compassion and creating polarisation.”

So how did we get here? Cameron, 51, says that when she joined the Scottish National Party in 2014 she was enthused and convinced by Alex Salmond’s vision of a better future. “As a senior NHS psychologist I was in favour of the SNP’s policies of more money for the NHS, free prescriptions for the Scottish people and particularly free university tuition. It all sounded good but it hasn’t delivered. Education is very important for people like me.”

Born in Westwood, East Kilbride, Cameron’s mother worked as a secretary for Rolls Royce, while the man she calls “dad” (her biological father left for the US when she was a baby) drove a taxi.

“My mum and my grandmother were working-class Conservatives. Thanks to Maggie Thatcher we were able to buy our council house. My mother was so proud of that. My family was all about working hard, striving, aspiring to give your kids a better future.” Cameron is proud to have been the first person in her family to go to university – “I was always taught that education was the key; the aspirational route to a better life. My mum wanted me to be either a lawyer or a doctor.”

Cameron: 'I was always taught that education was the key' - Rii Schroer

At Strathclyde University, Cameron studied psychology because she was “fascinated by people’s behaviour, I wanted to help them change and be rehabilitated”. When she became Dr Cameron after taking a doctorate in Glasgow, her family were thrilled. As a consultant forensic psychologist, Cameron worked at Carstairs psychiatric hospital, Scotland’s equivalent of Broadmoor, and became an assessor for the Scottish Risk Management Authority, one of only 20 people in the country permitted to decide whether “the most dangerous criminals who had been imprisoned for life could be released into the community”. In 2009, she married Mark Horsham, an army veteran from the Regiment of Mechanical Engineers who had served in Bosnia and suffered a head injury.

In 2015, when her younger daughter Charlotte was only 18 months old, Cameron decided to stand for the SNP in the safe Labour seat of East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow. “No one expected me to win, I was meant to be a paper candidate. When I did win it was a bit of a shock. I’d never been to the House of Commons.”

Cameron first stood for the SNP in 2015 - Allan Milligan Photography

Cameron was not the only SNP candidate shocked to find themselves in Westminster in 2015; it was a landslide for the nationalists who won 56 Scottish seats in the House of Commons out of 59. Labour was wiped out. This week’s local elections point to a similar outcome in reverse at the next election with SNP losses to Labour likely to play a key part in helping Keir Starmer’s party to victory.

“The SNP experiment has failed. I see a clear move from nationalism and constitutional politics back to the old politics of Left and Right. I keep being asked by constituents: ‘How do we move on from the SNP? It hasn’t worked.’ Scotland is turning the page on nationalism.”

She is quietly withering about the SNPs future, post Humza Yousaf. “It feels like there will be a coronation. John Swinney will get it, but talk about going back to the future. He is yesterday’s leader.” Swinney was SNP chief 20 years ago, pre Salmond and Sturgeon.

Former deputy first minister of Scotland John Swinney has confirmed that he is running to succeed Humza Yousaf - PA

Unlike many career politicians who go straight from university to working as parliamentary researchers, Cameron never set out to be a politician. “I went to the kind of school where if I had said I wanted to be the local MP I’d have been firmly told that that job is not for the likes of me.”

When we meet in her parliamentary office, Cameron is friendly and soft-spoken. On her desk are pictures of her two daughters, Charlotte, 10, and Olivia, 15, both blonde like her and crazy about horses. When she was first elected she used to bring Charlotte, then a baby, with her to London during the week and leave her in the parliamentary creche. But it wasn’t practical. “The creche finishes at 6pm … while votes go on into the night and my husband and my mum were both hundreds of miles away.”

The strain of being a young mother and an MP was hard. But far worse was to come. Cameron’s troubles began in 2019 when she “voted on my conscience” at the end of an abortion debate (she was a vice-chairman on the pro-Life All-Party Parliamentary Group so this shouldn’t have been a surprise to her colleagues).

“I was brought up a Christian by my granny. I went to Sunday school, my faith is important to me. Particularly at difficult times it gives you reasons for things, the church has grounded me and given me support.” As she speaks she plays with her necklace of white and gold Christian crosses.

“Also I had two miscarriages, they were painful and upsetting, traumatic.… that and my faith influenced my views on abortion.

“Christians are barely tolerated in the SNP. I was told my views meant that I would fail its vetting. That I shouldn’t be in the SNP because I wasn’t progressive enough. I was bullied because of my faith.”

This is something Kate Forbes, who was considering running for the leadership until supporting John Swinney – and is a Christian – also discovered.

MSP Kate Forbes has endorsed John Swinney for leadership - PA

Cameron has come under fire for defecting to the Conservatives with SNP members saying she should have stood down rather than switched. She will not be standing for re-election in her constituency next time.

She explains that the SNP that she joined under Alex Salmond was a “broad church, more tolerant”, and that the culture war-style “uber progressive politics came in after Alex Salmond left. Under Nicola Sturgeon, the party’s leftist politics became toxic. It was Nicola Sturgeon who said she ‘hated’ the Tories.

“That was a big moment for me, that meant Sturgeon hated my mum. That was not the Scotland I had joined the SNP to build.” Cameron felt her card was marked.

When she was badly stalked in 2021 – she had to go to court – she says, “Sturgeon never reached out to see if I was OK. No one from the SNP ever personally congratulated me on my work on disabilities, for which I won MP of the year.” Cameron was officially persona non grata.

Prior to this, in 2019, Cameron’s local SNP branch passed a motion which criticised the decision to “impose Dr Lisa Cameron as the party’s candidate in the forthcoming General Election for the second time”. Despite this she was reselected and won the seat. In the same year, Cameron further riled the party hierarchy when she stood up for the young male victim of sexual advances by a leading SNP figure Patrick Grady (Grady was found guilty and eventually suspended briefly).

“I was the only person in the party to support the victim. I thought he had been really brave to come forward, he was very young. In the meeting the groupthink was that we should all ‘support the perpetrator’. I said, ‘what about the victim, we should support him’. I’m a doctor and a psychologist. I did what I thought was right.” She paid a high price. “I was ostracised in the tea room where none of my SNP colleagues would speak to me. They emailed me saying I had to move office. They sent boxes. I refused to move so they put the perpetrator in the office next to mine where I had to walk past him every day. It was awful. I felt I couldn’t cope.”

Cameron says that her SNP colleagues ostracised her after she supported a male victim of assault - Rii Schroer

Did she feel this was done deliberately? “As a psychologist assessing dangerous criminals you don’t listen to what people say – you watch what they do. Let’s just say it would be a strange coincidence that they just put him there.”

She says in those dark days when she was almost incapacitated with anxiety and stress, she was saved by the kindness of MPs from other parties whom she knew through her work on disabilities, animal rights (she launched the Lucy’s Law campaign in the House of Commons against puppy farming in 2019) as well as serving on numerous parliamentary committees.

“Tories, Lib Dems, Rosie Duffield from Labour, they were so kind to me, they didn’t like to see me being bullied, they could all see what was going on that I was being ostracised. Being in the SNP was deleterious to my mental health. I went from being a senior respected psychologist to being a patient just because I did what I thought was right.”

Worse, she says, was that she told the SNP chief whip and many other party dignitaries about the state she was in and “no one was helpful. I sent emails to the different chief whips saying I needed support for my health. They had a duty of care, but they ignored me. I was anxious, depressed, having panic attacks.” Instead, she says, they “gaslighted me, told me I was making it up”. Today she still feels so upset about their treatment of her that she shows me the notes from the wellbeing counsellor who treated her in the House of Commons.

“I want the world to know that I am telling the truth. Senior SNP figures are still trying to deny it. I even took pictures of my boxes of antidepressants because I felt so gaslit.”

I researched what senior SNP figures said about her. After her defection to the Tories, Mike Russell, president of the SNP at the time, characterised her claims of toxicity and maltreatment by the party as “a rather odd tantrum from somebody who was going to lose their seat and their nomination… that kind of ego driven politics is deeply unattractive”.

Former president of the SNP Mike Russell called Lisa Cameron's claims an 'odd tantrum' - Getty Images Europe

Cameron frowns. “They were just constantly trying to undermine me, that’s why I have to vindicate myself.”

I also read through the weekly notes written by her counsellor. One note read: “Lisa and I spoke about how it feels to be on the Estate [inside Westminster] at the moment and how she is still avoiding places and people over concerns of what they might say to her. She feels like she is being treated like the perpetrator should be treated, while the perpetrator is being treated as if nothing happened.”

Another said: “Lisa reflected on how her beliefs and priorities have not been respected … she talked about how her mental health challenges have not been ‘recognised’ by her party and how she felt unsupported and ostracised by doing what she thought was the right thing.”

Over the months of the sessions a pattern is clear, with another stating: “Lisa spoke about her anxiety, losing sleep as she lies awake worrying, not being able to stop checking her phone even in a yoga class.”

It is clear to me that Cameron is telling the truth. As she shares her notes, her voice becomes timorous, tears fill her eyes. Whatever you think of her political beliefs, it is clear this brave, competent woman has been through hell at the hands of her SNP colleagues. “There was no support for me from within the party. I was shunned.” It sounds like Mean Girls, I say. She nods. “Yup, pretty much.”

Of course, at the centre of the SNP culture wars is the ongoing row around the Gender Recognition Bill, particularly around whether trans-women should be imprisoned in female jails. Particularly those, such as Scottish transgender woman Isla Bryson, who had committed rape as a man.

“This was something that I am an expert on,” Cameron says. “I’d done risk assessments in prisons as part of my job. Many female prisoners have a history of sexual abuse and trauma. Lots of women in my constituency wrote to me saying it was very important that rapists who’d raped women shouldn’t be in enclosed spaces, ie, locked up with women. My opinion on this matter was never sought by the SNP. They just took the view that this was the policy... accept it. This is the ideology.”

I ask whether, during her time as a psychologist, assessing risk like this was an issue. “I worked with people who were transitioning. I know that there needs to be a bespoke response to their needs. That a male prison might be wrong for them too. But no one could raise any concerns. The SNP view just became narrower and narrower. Anyone who disagreed was ostracised. It became a huge issue. Joanna Cherry also got lots of abuse and so did Kate Forbes.”

MSP Joanna Cherry, who Cameron says also received abuse for her personal beliefs about gender - PA

It wasn’t just on the uber progressive agenda that any criticisms were shut down.

“There were concerns within the party about the finances. The treasurer Douglas Chapman complained and later resigned claiming he was not given proper access to the information.”

She adds: “Then when Humza Yousaf was running for leader it got even worse. The SNP rounded on Kate Forbes during the leadership race saying she wasn’t suitable because of her beliefs. That was not the tolerant Scotland I grew up in. But the leadership thought they were right on everything. It got very autocratic and intolerant. It was, ‘Don’t question anything. Don’t disagree. If you disagree: shut up!’ There was no care for victims. The whole ethos of nationalism was exhausting.”

I look around her office at the touching reminders of a parallel reality – two teddy bears, a spare pair of shoes, a smart dress hanging on the back of the door. A Brompton bicycle for the commute. It is hard to reconcile those bits of normality with the darkness she has been through. “When I left the SNP it got worse. There were terrifying threats from the CyberNats. They said I should be ‘bricked’ and ‘burned’. I got death threats, I had to move to a safe house. Challenging nationalism is a cardinal sin for some people.”

Intriguingly she says the first senior politician to show her any sympathy or compassion was Rishi Sunak. “His office reached out to me to say I was doing wonderful work on the disabled and mental health. The first time I have felt supported in politics by a party was when I joined the Tories. Rishi is a family man, we talked about our girls who are about the same age. He has worked hard and accomplished a lot. He means it when he says he wants to restore compassion and integrity to politics.”

Have they got their kids together yet for a play date? “Not yet!”

Cameron, who defected to the Conservative Party, embraces Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross, March 2024 - Getty

I say given the Conservative party’s unpopularity at the moment some might find her delight in the Tory embrace ironic. She shakes her head. “The Tory party really is a broad church. They are pro-Christian; they respect different views.”

There has been talk that she is on a promise of a seat in the House of Lords because of the defection. “No, that’s not true. I’ve been thinking of leaving politics, going back into the NHS is always a possibility for me. But I am passionate about disability work. I won’t be standing in my seat at the next election – politics in Scotland is very toxic. ” I say I think she would be excellent at running a big charity or campaigning organisation. She smiles. “Yes, I’d like that.”

If she had known what the future had in store for her when she became a politician back in 2015, would she still have done it? There is a long pause. “I believe in compassionate politics. I have seen how hard it is to be an MP with young kids, or as a woman or if you have a disability. I fear the abuse people get. It doesn’t encourage the right kind of people to come into politics. If you are a doctor you don’t go into parliament for money. But I do feel proud of what I have done for veterans and the disabled and on mental health. I feel personally that I have come full circle, that I have survived and struggled through it. I got off the antidepressants. I no longer see the counsellor. I am happy now.”

She points to the picture of her daughter Olivia. “One mark of the change is that my daughter knows that if she wants to be an MP she can be. We’ve cracked that glass ceiling. That is progress.”