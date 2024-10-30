Lisa Kudrow Pays Tribute To ‘Friends’ TV Mom Teri Garr Calling Her “A Comedic Acting Genius”

Lisa Kudrow remembers her Friends TV mom, Teri Garr, following news of her death.

Garr died at the age of 79 due to multiple sclerosis, which was first diagnosed in 1999. Kudrow shared the small screen with Garr in multiple episodes of the NBC sitcom and paid tribute to her late co-star.

More from Deadline

“Teri Garr was a comedic acting genius who was and is a huge influence on me and I know I’m not alone in that,” Kudrow said in a statement to People. “I feel so lucky and grateful I got to work with Teri Garr.”

Garr played the role of Phoebe Abbott on Friends, Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay, and Ursula Buffay’s estranged mother. Her first appearance was in the 1997 Season 3 finale episode titled “The One at the Beach.” In the episode, Phoebe meets with a woman she believes is her parents’ friend. Phoebe later discovers that the woman is her biological mother.

Garr reprised the character in 1998’s Season 4, in the episodes “The One with the Jellyfish” and “The One with Phoebe’s Uterus.”

Lisa Kudrow and Teri Garr in ‘The One With The Jellyfish’

Garr began her career in 1960s Elvis Presley movies, like Viva Las Vegas and Roustabout. The actress also appeared in the 1964 Annette Funicello beach party film Pajama Party. Garr continued to land small movie roles throughout the decade and appeared in episodes of Star Trek, That Girl, Mayberry R.F.D., It Takes a Thief and Room 222.

Following her Friends guest-starring role, Garr appeared in shows like ER, Felicity, Strong Medicine, Mad TV, Life with Bonnie, Greetings from Tucson, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Crumbs. She was also a voice actress for shows like Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist, Batman Beyond, King of the Hill, and What’s New Scooby-Doo.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.