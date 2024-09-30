Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano Spy on Their Own Open House — and Then Things Get Dangerous in First Trailer for Netflix Series ‘No Good Deed’

Netflix has announced the release date for its new dark comedy “No Good Deed” — starring Lisa Kudrow — and has unveiled its first-look teaser. The eight-episode series, from “Dead to Me” creator Liz Feldman, will premiere on Dec. 12.

“When Lydia (Lisa Kudrow) and Paul (Ray Romano) decide to move on from their empty nest to forge a new life, they list their gorgeous 1920s Spanish-style villa located in one the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles — and the real estate frenzy begins,” reads the show’s logline. “Multiple families all race to buy what they believe to be their dream house, convinced it will fix all of their very different problems. But as Lydia and Paul know all too well, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a true nightmare. As they struggle to hide the dark and dangerous secrets that linger inside their longtime home, Paul and Lydia begin to realize that the only way they’ll escape the past is to finally face it.”

The promo kicks off with an open house being held by “Raleigh Real Estate,” in what looks to be a spacious Los Angeles home that is easily worth $3 million or more. In walks a character played by Linda Cardellini, no longer dead to us, while Luke Wilson’s character — in shades and a cap — writes “John Smith” as his name on the sign-in sheet.

Additional characters played by the likes of Abbi Jacobson and Poppy Liu scout the property, their jaws agape at the home’s classic features. (This house might go for more than $3 million. Unless it’s next to a meat packing plant in Vernon? But the logline says “one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles,” so given the historic nature of the home, it’s gotta be Hancock Park.)

We see Denis Leary staring at a hidden camera… and then discover that homeowners Lydia and Paul are spying on their own open house via an iPhone app. The couple is hiding in one of the bedrooms, watching the feed, when someone startles them by trying to open the door. The trailer then flips to a quick frenzy of clips, as things get progressively more violent: Shots in quick succession of a hand being placed dangerously close to a table saw, someone unwrapping a gun and then, what appears to be a dead body.

“It’s a little darker than I was expecting,” Liu’s character says to Jacobson’s character — and of course, they could be referring to both the house and the show itself.

The series will feature an eight-episode slate of 30 minutes each. Series creator Feldman serves as showrunner, director and executive producer. Silver Tree is also executive producer and director; Christie Smith, Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell via Gloria Sanchez Productions are also EPs.

In addition to Kudrow, Romano, Cardellini, Wilson, Leary, Jacobson and Liu, the cast also includes O-T Fagbenle and Teyonah Parris. Guest stars include Matt Rogers, Kate Moennig, Chloe East, Rory Scovel, Wyatt Aubrey, Kevin Alves and Linda Lavin. Feldman, Madie Dhaliwal and Cara DiPaolo, Crystal Jenkins, Kelly Hutchinson, Cara DiPaolo, Bruce Eric Kaplan, Zora Bikangaga and Kelly Hutchinson serve as writers for the show.

Check out the teaser trailer below.

