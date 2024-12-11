Lisa Kudrow says the cast of Friends only met up once after hit show ended - as she speaks about Matthew Perry's death
The cast of US sitcom Friends only met up once between the show's final episode and the reunion special, Lisa Kudrow has said.
The cast of US sitcom Friends only met up once between the show's final episode and the reunion special, Lisa Kudrow has said.
Amos Heller offered rare insight into life behind the scenes, including getting tattoos in Ireland and visiting a watch factory in Switzerland
It's been "an honor to have been in your homes," the departing cable news host said in a surprising farewell.
The singer-songwriter performed a mashup of "Never Grow Up" and "The Best Day" at her Dec. 6 show in Vancouver
“When I walked in here I was like, ‘this is the final place where I will live,’” Ripa said during a video tour of her home with 'Architectural Digest'
Fox confirmed that she and now-former fiancé Kelly are expecting their first child together last month
"I finally asked, 'You’re not voting for Donald Trump, are you?' A smile spread across his face."
It’s “not exactly what you want to hear from the guy who’s about to have the nuclear codes," joked the "Late Show" host.
Pippa Middleton attends the Royal Christmas service with a new haircut. Her short look couldn't be any more different to her sister, Kate's trademark style.
The Knowles-Carter family attended the 'Mufasa: The Lion King' premiere in Los Angeles in support of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, who both have roles in the film
Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter star in the new Disney prequel ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’
The late actor took on the role of Peter Cochran in the late 1960s police drama
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s on-off relationship is off again, TMZ reports. Sources explained what happened.
Friends star Lisa Kudrow didn’t find it natural to be “friends” with her five co-stars in the popular TV series right away. During a sit-down with Dax Shepard on Armchair Expert, Kudrow explained that the six cast members “worked hard at being friends.” The payoff was the chemistry between Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, and the late Matthew Perry that fans love about the show. But Kudrow admitted on the podcast that the “six-way relationship took some work.” Kudrow, who pla
Devin Ratray, Kristen Minter, Michael Maronna, Angela Goethals and Jed Cohen met with fans to celebrate the 1990 film
"A 20-something friend of mine had no idea what this was and then revealed when he looked it up that it was from before he was born."
We have some great options for you if you are looking for a good, under-the-radar movie to watch tonight on Netflix.
The 52-year-old reality star said she's spent "almost every dollar" trying to find the cause of her health issues.
Official numbers from Taylor Swift's touring company show the singer has more than doubled the gross ticket sales record, The New York Times reported.
"That's the way to do the finale!" Gwen Stefani said.
No pants has never looked preppier.