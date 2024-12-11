Lisa Kudrow says the cast of Friends only met up once after hit show ended - as she speaks about Matthew Perry's death

The Daily Beast

Friends star Lisa Kudrow didn’t find it natural to be “friends” with her five co-stars in the popular TV series right away. During a sit-down with Dax Shepard on Armchair Expert, Kudrow explained that the six cast members “worked hard at being friends.” The payoff was the chemistry between Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, and the late Matthew Perry that fans love about the show. But Kudrow admitted on the podcast that the “six-way relationship took some work.” Kudrow, who pla