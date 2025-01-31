Lisa Lisa, '80s Pop Icon, Recalls Eddie Murphy's 'Crush' on Her — and Turning Down “Coming to America” (Exclusive)

Trailblazing 'All Cried Out' singer Lisa Velez reflects on her past ahead of her emotional new Lifetime movie 'Can You Feel the Beat,' debuting Feb. 1

Lisa Velez is going back into the vault of her life for Lifetime's newest biopic.

In Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story, a film named after one of her biggest songs, the pioneering '80s pop star and former frontwoman of chart-topping freestyle band Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam, is shown as a young woman with numerous battles on her journey to the top, and even more once she got there. Ahead of the film's premiere on Saturday, Feb. 1, she tells PEOPLE about that tumultuous journey, and some mistakes she made along the way.

"2025 is the 40th anniversary of 'I Wonder If I Take You Home'" says Velez, 59, of her breakout 1985 hit. Approaching that milestone inspired her to finally tell her full story. "I have to tell you, it was very therapeutic for me. I had three major breakdowns while filming this."

Courtesy of Lifetime Lisa Velez

In the movie, Velez plays her own mother, while Jearnest Corchado steps into the star's shoes, playing the young Puerto Rican singer from Hell's Kitchen who got her big break at age 14, teaming up with Cult Jam to form a Latin hip-hop group whose songs blazed up the charts and broke barriers.

"Playing my mom was really, really difficult for me, but it helped seeing my life though her eyes," she says of the late matriarch. "She was a single mom, raised 10 kids all by herself."

Breaking into the music industry as a kid "was a struggle," Velez says. "But I was going to do anything and everything to a certain point, to make sure that I kept my gig."

Courtesy of Lifetime Jearnest Corchado stars in Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story

As the only young woman surrounded by grown men Velez says her rise to fame included "a lot of challenges, disrespect and undermining." The film includes multiple scenes where she's propositioned and sexually harassed by music executives.

"I was fortunate that my love for what I do just made me step over the crap that I was being put through and keep moving. But when I finally had auditions for background vocalists, I met Tony Menage," she says of her best friend and current manager, who's played by All American actress Bre-Z. "She helped me a lot because finally, I had a female on the road with me and someone who turned into my sister my life."

Courtesy of Lifetime Bre-Z stars in Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story

Another mainstay in her life at the peak of her fame was her first husband. The two married young and Velez says he is behind one of her biggest career missteps.

"I was offered the part of Lisa in Coming to America," she says of being hand-picked to play superstar Eddie Murphy's love interest, a character seemingly named after her, in the hit 1988 comedy. "I was given the script and they wanted me to take it."

But real love got in the way. "God, me being the Latina that I am, and young female, I was married at the time, and I asked — dummy that I was — I asked my then-husband."

She continues, "I said, 'Look, this is what I want to do,' and he said, 'No, you are not going to do that,' because he knew about Eddie's crush on me. So I said no. Can you believe it? Dummy. But that's OK. Things happen for a reason. The actress who played Lisa [Shari Headley], she was fantastic and still is."

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock Eddie Murphy in 'Coming to America'

Not long after her short-lived first marriage, Velez's world was turned upside down when she learned she had breast cancer. She kept the diagnosis private — a secret from everyone, including her own family, until many years later.

"I had to do it that way because back then we didn't have support groups and things like that to help us with it," she explains. "And being the only female of the group and the lead singer and the struggles that I went through being in this group, it was hard for me to say anything because I felt like it would've been taken away from me. I was so afraid that they were going to stop me and I needed to take care of my family."

Courtesy of Lifetime Angie Martinez and Jearnest Corchado star in Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story

She pushed through painful treatments in silence and kept on performing. "It was emotional watching some of the things in the film," her manager Menage tells PEOPLE. "I shared a room with Lisa and she didn't know about my drug problem or my issues with that, and I didn't know about the cancer."

Courtesy of Lifetime Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story

Thankfully, "I'm still cancer free," says Velez who had additional tumors removed a few years ago. "Thank you, Lord. I keep fighting." And the singer, credited with paving the way for fellow Latin crossover stars like Gloria Estefan and Jennifer Lopez, isn't slowing down any time soon.

"I never stopped performing," says Velez, a mother of two, who's currently on the road and about to kick off her nationwide 40th anniversary tour. "Music changes and fame goes up and down for everybody, but I never stopped. You've got to keep moving."

DISNEY/Paula Lobo Lisa Velez performing live on The Tamron Hall Show

Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story premieres Saturday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.



