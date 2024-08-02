Lisa Nandy Calls For Huw Edwards To Return His BBC Salary After Guilty Plea

Lisa Nandy spoke to Sky News about Huw Edwards' pay Sky News

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy has called for former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards to return his salary to the corporation.

It comes after Edwards pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children earlier this week.

Nandy told Sky News at the Paris Olympics on Friday: “I think he ought to return his salary.

“I think having been arrested on such serious charges all the way back in November, to continue to receive that salary all the way trough until he resigned is wrong and it’s not a good use of taxpayers’ money.

“I think most people in the country will agree with that but whether he does that or not is up to him.”

The BBC veteran was the broadcaster’s highest earner of the last year, despite being absent from screens since July 2023.

He was arrested in November and then officially resigned “on medical advice” in April.

The BBC’s director general Tim Davie is thought to have spoken to Nandy on Thursday.

He said the organisation was aware of the presenter’s arrest on “suspicion of serious offences” in November but continued to employ him for the next five months.

The BBC is now facing pressure over why the presenter continued to receive his salary during this time.

The corporation was also reportedly told by police not to share details of Edwards’ arrest.

The BBC said earlier this week if Edwards was charged while in their employ, he would have been sacked.

Edwards also received a £40,000 pay rise in 2023-24, taking his overall salary to somewhere between £475,000 and £479,999 before he left the role.

Davie told BBC News the BBC would “look at all options” to retrieve some of the pay sent to Edwards, although it would be “legally challenging”.

Nandy also told Sky News: “My concern is to make sure that not only are we getting the decision right in this case but we’re future-proofing the BBC so that when people come forward with concerns, when decisions like this have to be made we’re open and transparent and we’re fair and we use taxpayers money appropriately.

“This is something that matters to the director general of the BBC and it’s my job to make sure we get there.”

