Lisa Was ‘Scared and Nervous’ to Break Out as a Solo Artist After BLACKPINK but Now She’s ‘Having Fun’

The ‘Billboard’ global cover star opened up about owning her sex appeal during this new era of her career

Joelle Grace Taylor/Billboard Lisa as ‘Billboard’ magazine’s first global cover star

Lisa is making moves as a solo artist.

The BLACKPINK rapper and singer, 27, just became Billboard's first global cover star. In an interview published on Thursday, Nov. 14, Lisa opened up about going solo and owning her sex appeal during this new era.

“At first, I was scared and nervous because I never really come out here to do my own stuff. And now I’m having fun,” Lisa said of her solo career. “When [my singles] came out, the reaction from the fans, it’s healing me. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God. Yeah — I did a great job!’ ”

Joelle Grace Taylor/Billboard Lisa in ‘Billboard’ magazine

The “Pink Venom” artist also told Billboard that she’s now ready to show the masses everything she has to offer.

“In BLACKPINK, I’m a rapper, so I always rap. But now it’s a chance for me to show the world that I’m capable of [so much more],” she added.

The South Korean girl group — which Lisa confirmed to Billboard will make a comeback in 2025 — consisted of Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo.

"We know each other so well and know how much energy we have to put into every single project,” Lisa said of her former bandmates, adding that the girls are still close to one another.

Joelle Grace Taylor/Billboard Lisa in ‘Billboard’ magazine

“So we want to support and say, ‘You did really well!’ Like, Jennie and Rosie just released their own songs, and we’re on texts, we’re on FaceTime. They’re like family,” Lisa continued. “I’m just so happy that they’re releasing something. This is what we all wanted to do, so I just wanted to say that I really do love their songs.”

When it comes to calling her own shots as a solo artist, Lisa said, “It’s a little looser [now].”

“We’re not rookies anymore. I’m 27 and headed toward 30. Of course I’m still young, yes, but I feel like it’s more flexible for us.”

One of her most recent gigs came when she opened the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show with an energetic performance of her song "Rockstar."

Joelle Grace Taylor/Billboard Lisa in ‘Billboard’ magazine

While speaking to Billboard for the global cover issue, Lisa discussed working with her choreographer Sean Bankhead to give an unforgettably sexy performance.

“It's nothing crazy,” she said of her progression both as a woman and as an artist. “I feel like I’m just doing whatever I want, and it doesn’t hurt anyone. As long as it doesn’t hurt anyone’s feelings.”

The singer recently revealed that she returned to Thailand to film season 3 of The White Lotus, in which she stars as hospitality worker Thidapon Sornsin. The new season will be released in 2025.

