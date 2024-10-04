LISBON FOOTBALL SUSPENDED

Latest Stories
- Miami Herald
An A-list actor was at one of Diddy’s infamous parties. Then he ‘stormed out’: report
The rapper remains behind bars
- The Canadian Press
Toronto woman charged with murder in three deaths in three days: police
TORONTO — A Toronto woman is accused of killing three people over three days – allegedly targeting two of them at random – in three different southern Ontario cities this week, police said Friday as investigators work to determine if she could be linked to any other cases across the province.
- People
Man Shot Dead in Front of Tourists at Mexico Beach Resort by Gunmen Who Fled on Jet Skis: Reports
The incident reportedly prompted visitors to seek shelter at a nearby hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 2
- People
Wife Was Caught on Dashcam Injecting Husband with Poison, Which Killed Him in Minutes: ‘Get Off of Me!'
Amanda Hovanec, 37, pleaded guilty to distributing a controlled substance that resulted in the death of her husband Timothy in April 2022
- People
Husband, Roommates Arrested as Body of Missing Jessica Barnes Found Weeks After Mom Received Unsettling Texts
Jessica Barnes' husband Brandon Barnes has been charged with murder in connection with her death
- USA TODAY
Parents turn in children after police release photos from flash mob robberies, LAPD says
Parents have turned their children in following flash mob robberies at several stores in the Los Angeles area, the LAPD says.
- Miami Herald
NFL addresses Tagovailoa situation. Where things stand
NFL addresses Tua Tagovailoa situation amid his recent concussion
- The Canadian Press
A French judge in a shocking rape case allows the public to see some of the video evidence
PARIS (AP) — A French judge in the trial of dozens of men accused of raping an unconscious woman whose now former husband had repeatedly drugged her so that he and others could assault her decided on Friday to allow the public to see some of the video recordings of the alleged rapes.
- CBC
Ex-boyfriend charged after 2 women found dead in Courtice: police
A 33-year-old man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of two women in Courtice earlier this week, Durham police say.Police say the accused is the ex-boyfriend of Katrina Zwolinksi, 30, who was found dead along with Laurie Crew, 67, at a home east of Toronto on Tuesday. A child was also found at the home unharmed, police said earlier.Officers were called to the residence on Moulton Court in the community of Courtice, which is part of Clarington, at around 1:10 p.
- The Hockey News
Toronto Maple Leafs Send 20 Players to Toronto Marlies
10 forwards, seven defensemen, three goalies sent to AHL, one placed on waivers for purposes of reassignment
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Sleepers: Several backup RBs with potential to gain ground in Week 5
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski offers up several sleepers to consider in Week 5 as bye weeks kick off.
- The Canadian Press
Ex-Houston officer rushed away in an ambulance during sentencing at double-murder trial
HOUSTON (AP) — The sentencing of a former Houston police officer convicted of murder in the deaths of a couple during a 2019 drug raid was put on hold Thursday after he suffered a medical emergency in the courtroom.
- BBC
Woman raped and killed on bench in Southall - court
A homeless man is on trial accused of the rape and manslaughter of Natalie Shotter.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Laine Decided Not to Have Surgery
Speaking to the media for the first time since suffering a knee sprain, Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine confirmed it was his decision not to go under the knife.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Tough Guy Placed on Waivers
This former Boston Bruins defenseman has been placed on waivers by the Calgary Flames.
- CBC
Calgary police destroy underground encampment south of Stampede grounds
Calgary first responders have destroyed a tunnel and encampment south of the Stampede grounds citing health and safety risks, police said Thursday."This was an incredibly elaborate underground structure that was highly dangerous, not only for those inhabiting it, but for the surrounding community," said Sgt. Kristian Thorpe of the community engagement response team."Camping on public land is against the city's bylaws. However, when approaching sites where individuals are experiencing homelessnes
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: Week 5 predictions to count on
The Yahoo Fantasy Football crew reveals the players they have the most conviction on for Week 5.
- CBC
$100K worth of lobster seized from southwest N.S. facility
Federal fisheries officers have seized more than 5,900 kilograms of lobster as well as documents and electronic records during the search of a facility in Shelburne County, N.S.One person has been arrested and is being investigated for potential charges under the Fisheries Act in connection with maintaining a lobster pound without the required licence, according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. Social media posts from the federal department said officers obtained a search warrant for t
- Miami Herald
Cote’s NFL Week 5 picks: Miami Dolphins at Patriots, Bills-Texans, a big 4 upsets and all 14 games
Week 5 of Greg Cote’s NFL picks in the Miami Herald includes Dolphins-Patriots, Bills-Texans Game of the Week, 4 upsets and all 14 games.
- The Daily Beast
Judge Scolds ‘Privileged’ MAGA Election Official During Searing Sentencing
A Colorado judge threw the book at a MAGA folk hero on Thursday after bizarre scenes in court that included “magnetic mattresses” and courtroom outbursts. Tina Peters, the infamous election-denying Colorado clerk who tried to help Donald Trump overturn 2020 election results, was sentenced to nine years in prison—a far cry from probation, as her attorneys had asked for. Peters, 68, was found guilty last month of allowing a man associated with MyPillow’s Mike Lindell to enter the Mesa County elect