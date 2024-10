CBC

Montreal police are trying to locate a mother and her son who live together in the Saint-Léonard borough.Lucia Giovanna Arcuri, who is 76 years old, was last heard from Tuesday morning during a telephone call. Her son, 59-year-old Giuseppe Arcuri, was last spotted on Tuesday at around 9:30 a.m. in a restaurant near the corner of Perras and Rodolphe-Forget boulevards in the city's Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood.Investigators and their loved ones are worried about their safety. Police say Luci