Londonderry: Fire at old school building was arson

A fire at a former school in Londonderry was started deliberately, firefighters said.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the derelict premises, where Faughan Valley High School was sited, on Drumahoe Road at 20:17 GMT on Sunday.

At the height of the blaze, 50 firefighters were at the scene, with seven pumping appliances and one aerial appliance.

It was put out shortly before midnight.

On Monday morning a NIFRS spokesman said the cause of the fire was "deliberate ignition".

Nearby residents had, for a time, been told to keep doors and windows shut.

Faughan Valley High School amalgamated with Clondermot High School in 2004 to form Lisneal College.

In November 2023, a fire at the school was also put out by firefighters.