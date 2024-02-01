A list of Alberta's new policies on gender and sexuality

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has posted a video to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, announcing several new policies and guidelines dealing with gender and sexuality.

Here is a list of the changes, which she said are being implemented after discussions with her United Conservative caucus:

-- For minors 17 and under, top and bottom gender reassignment surgeries are not permitted.

-- For children 15 and under, puberty blockers and hormone therapy for the purpose of gender reassignment or affirmation is not permitted, except for those who have already started those treatments. Teens aged 16 and 17 can begin hormone treatment as long as they’re deemed mature enough and have parental, physician and psychologist approval.

-- Province will work to attract one or more medical professionals who specialize in transgender surgery to ensure adults transitioning get the care they need. Build a private registry of medical professionals who work in this field.

-- Classroom instruction on gender, sexuality and sexual orientation now requires parental notification and opt-in.

-- Third-party resource materials on gender, sexuality and sexual orientation in K-12 schools need to be pre-approved by the ministry to make sure they’re age-appropriate.

-- For children under 15, parental consent is needed to change names and pronouns at school, but only notification is required for 16- and 17-year-olds to do so.

-- Pilot project to provide counselling to support parents and youth identifying as transgender.

-- Work with sporting groups to create a division for women and girls where they are not "forced to compete against biologically stronger transgender female athletes."

-- Ensure transgender athletes can "meaningfully participate in the sport of their choice" through the expansion of gender-neutral or coed divisions.

