A list of concerts headed for the Wichita area, updated on March 29

If you were in college in the 1990s, the Stiefel Theatre in Salina has a concert for you.

On Nov. 2, Barenaked Ladies — known for hits like “One Week” and “If I Had $100000” — will perform at Salina’s Stiefel Theatre along with fellow 1990s act Toad the Wet Sprocket (“All I Want.)

Also on the list of concerts announced over the past couple of weeks: Lyle Lovett and his Large Band (June 26, Cotillion), and Kansas (Oct. 5, Hartman Arena.)

Here’s a list of some of the other concerts announced by the Wichita area’s biggest music venues — as well as a list of all the other previously announced shows that have tickets on sale.

Just announced

Barenaked Ladies with Toad the Wet Sprocket, Nov. 2, Stiefel Theatre, Salina, $97-$299, www.stiefeltheatre.org

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, June 26, Cotillion, $49-$139, thecotillion.com

Rend Collective, April 25, Orpheum, $26-$70, selectaseat.com

Flaw, May 9, Wave, $20, waveict.com

Steel Skarecrow, May 10, TempleLive, $15, wichita.templelive.com

Zach Top, May 10, Wave, $15, waveict.com

Paleface Swiss, May 22, TempleLive, $20, wichita.templelive.com

Flatland Cavalry, May 23, Stiefel Theatre, Salina, $43-$75, www.stiefeltheatre.org

Alien Ant Farm, May 28, TempleLive, $25, wichita.templelive.com

Southall, May 30, Wave, $28, waveict.com

Legends of Country Rock: Firefall and Richie Furay of Poco & Buffalo Springfield, May 31, Stiefel Theatre, Salina, $53-$75, www.stiefeltheatre.org

Hunter Hayes, June 1, Wichita River Festival, festival admission buttons $20 for adults, $10 for ages 6-11, on sale April 15 at wichitariverfest.com

Sunset Sinners, June 27, Wave, $12, waveict.com

James McMurtry, June 29, Wave, $25, waveict.com

Killer Queen, July 23, Cotillion, $29-$79, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, thecotillion.com

Eazybaked, July 25, Wave, $25, waveict.com

Gabby Barrett, July 25, Kansas Star Casino, $40-$65, www.ticketmaster.com

I Prevail & Halestorm, Aug. 6, Hartman Arena, $42-$59, www.hartmanarena.com

Gary Clark Jr., Sept. 10, Wave, $39-$99, waveict.com

Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band, Sept. 12, Kansas State Fair Grandstand, $25-$500, www.kansasstatefair.com

Riley Green, Sept. 14, Kansas State Fair Grandstand, $35-$750, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, www.kansasstatefair.com

Kansas, Oct. 5, Hartman Arena, $46-$125, www.hartmanarena.com

The Black Jacket Symphony, Elton John tribute, Oct. 16, Orpheum, $35-$40, selectaseat.com

Also on sale

MARCH

Blake Shelton, March 29, Intrust Bank Arena, $49-$269, selectaseat.com

Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, March 29, Cotillion, $37, thecotillion.com

Gary Owen, March 29, Century II, $35-$115, selectaseat.com

Chicos de Barrio, March 30, Cotillion, buy one at $60, get one free until March 10, thecotillion.com

Trey Kennedy: Grow Up, March 30, Orpheum, $29-$65, selectaseat.com

Not.Greenday, March 30, Wave, $20, waveict.com

Jaret Ray Reddick, March 30, TempleLive, $18, wichita.templelive.com

Three Dog Night, March 30, Kansas Star Casino, $35-$65, www.ticketmaster.com

APRIL

The Bright Light Social Hour, April 3, Wave, $20, waveict.com

Bumpin’ Uglies, April 4, Wave, $18, waveict.com

G-Space, April 5, Wave, $$7.50-$23, waveict.com

Night Ranger, April 5, Kansas Star Casino, $35, www.ticketmaster.com

Glenn Miller Orchestra, April 7, Orpheum, $68-$90, selectaseat.com

Galactic Empire, April 7, TempleLive, $22, wichita.templelive.com

Dust City Opera, April 8, Wave, $15, selectaseat.com

Toto, April 12, Stiefel Theatre, Salina, $60, www.stiefeltheatre.org

ABBAFAB, April 12, Cotillion, $33-$59, thecotillion.com

Uncle Lazer, April 12, TempleLive, $20-$35, wichita.templelive.com

Johnny Woods, April 12, Wave, $12, waveict.com

When Doves Cry, The Prince Tribute Show, April 13, Orpheum, $30-$35, selectaseat.com

Fit for a King, April 13, TempleLive, $30, wichita.templelive.com

Slaughter Beach, April 13, TempleLive, $23, wichita.templelive.com

Voyage — The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band, Cotillion, April 18, $25-$49, thecotillion.com

Dexter and the Moonrocks, April 18, Wave, $25, waveict.com

The Mountain Goats, April 19, Stiefel Theatre, Salina, $53-$71, www.stiefeltheatre.org

Flux Pavilion, April 19, Cotillion, $30, thecotillion.com

Sum 41, April 20, Wave, tickets $49.50-$289.50, waveict.com

The Tierney Sutton Band, April. 20, Orpheum, $84.50, selectaseat.com

meth. w/Dreamwell, Leech Fetish, Virgins, April 22, Wave, $8, waveict.com





Icon for Hire, April 23, TempleLive, $18, wichita.templelive.com

Jeff Dunham, April 25, Intrust Bank Arena, $56, selectaseat.com

John Craigie & Mason Jennings, April 25, Wave, $25, waveict.com

The Wallflowers, April 26, TempleLive, $45-$65, wichita.templelive.com

Home Free, April 26, Stiefel Theatre, Salina, $43-$86, www.stiefeltheatre.org

Tom’s Elton Tribute, April 27, Century II, $25-$40, selectaseat.com

The Comedy Function, April 27, Orpheum, $75-$150, selectaseat.com

Joe Satriani & Steve Vai, April 29, Stiefel Theatre, Salina, $75-$145, www.stiefeltheatre.org

Wild Party, April 30, Wave, $18, waveict.com

MAY

Creed Fisher, May 2, TempleLive, $25-$39, wichita.templelive.com

Pony Bradshaw, May 2, Wave, $19, waveict.com

Turnpike Troubadours, May 3, Intrust Bank Arena, tickets $35-$100, selectaseat.com

Peter Antoniou, May 3, TempleLive, $40, wichita.templelive.com





Earth, May 4, TempleLive, $18, wichita.templelive.com

Little Miss Nasty, May 4, Wave, $25-$50, waveict.com

Whiskey Myers, May 4, Hartman Arena, $31.50-$56.50, www.hartmanarena.com

Hippie Sabotage, May 4, Cotillion, $35, thecotillion.com

City Morgue, May 5, Cotillion, $35-$135, thecotillion.com

Eidola, May 5, TempleLive, $20, wichita.templelive.com

P.O.D., May 5, TempleLive, $39-$49, wichita.templelive.com

Josh Turner, May 9, Cotillion, $39-$99, thecotillion.com

Damage Inc./Noise Pollution, May 10, Cotillion, $25, thecotillion.com

Get the LED Out, May 11, Cotillion, $29.50-$59.50, thecotillion.com

Nekrogoblikon, May 11, $31, waveict.com

Ashley McBryde, May 11, Stiefel Theatre, Salina, $44-$75, www.stiefeltheatre.org





Emo Orchestra: Escape the Fate, May 12, Orpheum, $35-$75, selectaseat.com

Lacuna Coil, May 14, TempleLive, $29-$49, wichita.templelive.com

Havoc, May 15, TempleLive, $20, wichita.templelive.com

Cake, May 16, Wave, $45-$123, waveict.com

Chicago, May 17, Hartman Arena, $55-$125, www.hartmanarena.com

Josh Gates Live, May 17, Orpheum, $39.50-$59.50, selectaseat.com

Ian Munsick, May 17, Wave, $30-$99.50, waveict.com

Rescheduled from Feb. 21: The Steel Wheels, May 22, Wave, $20, waveict.com

Mo B. Dick, May 24, $15, waveict.com

Shaggy 2 Dope, May 25, $28, waveict.com

Uriah Heep & Saxon, May 25, TempleLive, $45-$74, wichita.templelive.com

Rivers of Nihil, May. 29, TempleLive, $20, wichita.templelive.com

JUNE

From Ashes to New, June 2, Cotillion, $30, thecotillion.com

Brit Floyd, June 4, Orpheum, $44-$160, selectaseat.com

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, June 4, TempleLive, $17, wichita.templelive.com

Of Montreal, June 11, Wave, $25, waveict.com

Punch Brothers, June 17, Stiefel Theatre, Salina, $64-$93 www.stiefeltheatre.org

Brad Williams, June 21, Orpheum, $29-$60, selectaseat.com

JULY

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, July 11, Wave, $49.50-$125, waveict.com

Left to Suffer, July 13, TempleLive, $15, wichita.templelive.com

Maddie & Tae, July 19, Kansas Star Casino, $15-$50, www.ticketmaster.com

Muscadine Bloodline, July 19, Cotillion, $29.50, thecotillion.com

AUGUST

Bored Teachers, Aug. 10, Kansas Star Casino, $35-$55, www.ticketmaster.com

Graham Nash, Aug. 10, Stiefel Theatre, Salina, $64-$84, www.stiefeltheatre.org

Bulls, Bands and Barrels featuring Koe Wetzel, Aug. 16, Intrust Bank Arena, $42-$166, selectaseat.com

Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood, Aug. 18, Orpheum, $34-$60, selectaseat.com

Fitz and the Tantrums, Aug. 20, Wave, $30-$45, waveict.com

Dwight Yoakam, Aug. 22, Hartman Arena, $49-$149, www.hartmanarena.com

SEPTEMBER

Wynonna Judd, Sept. 6, Kansas State Fair Grandstand, $30-$750, www.kansasstatefair.com

Goo Goo Dolls, Sept. 7, Kansas State Fair Grandstand, $30-$100, www.kansasstatefair.com

Oak Ridge Boys, Sept. 15, Kansas State Fair Grandstand, $30-$500, www.kansasstatefair.com

Intocable, Sept. 26, Century II, $59-$110, selectaseat.com

OCTOBER

John Lydon, Oct. 1, Cotillion, $39-$69, thecotillion.com

Celtic Thunder, Oct. 4, Orpheum, $59-$89, selectaseat.com

John Michael Montgomery, Oct. 11, TempleLive, $60-$85, wichita.templelive.com

Jelly Roll, Oct. 15, Intrust Bank Arena, $59-$110, selectaseat.com

Michael Jackson Tribute, Oct. 27, Cotillion, $30-$75, thecotillion.com