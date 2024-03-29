Advertisement

A list of concerts headed for the Wichita area, updated on March 29

Denise Neil
·7 min read

If you were in college in the 1990s, the Stiefel Theatre in Salina has a concert for you.

On Nov. 2, Barenaked Ladies — known for hits like “One Week” and “If I Had $100000” — will perform at Salina’s Stiefel Theatre along with fellow 1990s act Toad the Wet Sprocket (“All I Want.)

Also on the list of concerts announced over the past couple of weeks: Lyle Lovett and his Large Band (June 26, Cotillion), and Kansas (Oct. 5, Hartman Arena.)

Here’s a list of some of the other concerts announced by the Wichita area’s biggest music venues — as well as a list of all the other previously announced shows that have tickets on sale.

Just announced

Barenaked Ladies with Toad the Wet Sprocket, Nov. 2, Stiefel Theatre, Salina, $97-$299, www.stiefeltheatre.org

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, June 26, Cotillion, $49-$139, thecotillion.com

Rend Collective, April 25, Orpheum, $26-$70, selectaseat.com

Flaw, May 9, Wave, $20, waveict.com

Steel Skarecrow, May 10, TempleLive, $15, wichita.templelive.com

Zach Top, May 10, Wave, $15, waveict.com

Paleface Swiss, May 22, TempleLive, $20, wichita.templelive.com

Flatland Cavalry, May 23, Stiefel Theatre, Salina, $43-$75, www.stiefeltheatre.org

Alien Ant Farm, May 28, TempleLive, $25, wichita.templelive.com

Southall, May 30, Wave, $28, waveict.com

Legends of Country Rock: Firefall and Richie Furay of Poco & Buffalo Springfield, May 31, Stiefel Theatre, Salina, $53-$75, www.stiefeltheatre.org

Hunter Hayes, June 1, Wichita River Festival, festival admission buttons $20 for adults, $10 for ages 6-11, on sale April 15 at wichitariverfest.com

Sunset Sinners, June 27, Wave, $12, waveict.com

James McMurtry, June 29, Wave, $25, waveict.com

Killer Queen, July 23, Cotillion, $29-$79, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, thecotillion.com

Eazybaked, July 25, Wave, $25, waveict.com

Gabby Barrett, July 25, Kansas Star Casino, $40-$65, www.ticketmaster.com

I Prevail & Halestorm, Aug. 6, Hartman Arena, $42-$59, www.hartmanarena.com

Gary Clark Jr., Sept. 10, Wave, $39-$99, waveict.com

Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band, Sept. 12, Kansas State Fair Grandstand, $25-$500, www.kansasstatefair.com

Riley Green, Sept. 14, Kansas State Fair Grandstand, $35-$750, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, www.kansasstatefair.com

Kansas, Oct. 5, Hartman Arena, $46-$125, www.hartmanarena.com

The Black Jacket Symphony, Elton John tribute, Oct. 16, Orpheum, $35-$40, selectaseat.com

Also on sale

MARCH

Blake Shelton, March 29, Intrust Bank Arena, $49-$269, selectaseat.com

Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, March 29, Cotillion, $37, thecotillion.com

Gary Owen, March 29, Century II, $35-$115, selectaseat.com

Chicos de Barrio, March 30, Cotillion, buy one at $60, get one free until March 10, thecotillion.com

Trey Kennedy: Grow Up, March 30, Orpheum, $29-$65, selectaseat.com

Not.Greenday, March 30, Wave, $20, waveict.com

Jaret Ray Reddick, March 30, TempleLive, $18, wichita.templelive.com

Three Dog Night, March 30, Kansas Star Casino, $35-$65, www.ticketmaster.com

APRIL

The Bright Light Social Hour, April 3, Wave, $20, waveict.com

Bumpin’ Uglies, April 4, Wave, $18, waveict.com

G-Space, April 5, Wave, $$7.50-$23, waveict.com

Night Ranger, April 5, Kansas Star Casino, $35, www.ticketmaster.com

Glenn Miller Orchestra, April 7, Orpheum, $68-$90, selectaseat.com

Galactic Empire, April 7, TempleLive, $22, wichita.templelive.com

Dust City Opera, April 8, Wave, $15, selectaseat.com

Toto, April 12, Stiefel Theatre, Salina, $60, www.stiefeltheatre.org

ABBAFAB, April 12, Cotillion, $33-$59, thecotillion.com

Uncle Lazer, April 12, TempleLive, $20-$35, wichita.templelive.com

Johnny Woods, April 12, Wave, $12, waveict.com

When Doves Cry, The Prince Tribute Show, April 13, Orpheum, $30-$35, selectaseat.com

Fit for a King, April 13, TempleLive, $30, wichita.templelive.com

Slaughter Beach, April 13, TempleLive, $23, wichita.templelive.com

Voyage — The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band, Cotillion, April 18, $25-$49, thecotillion.com

Dexter and the Moonrocks, April 18, Wave, $25, waveict.com

The Mountain Goats, April 19, Stiefel Theatre, Salina, $53-$71, www.stiefeltheatre.org

Flux Pavilion, April 19, Cotillion, $30, thecotillion.com

Sum 41, April 20, Wave, tickets $49.50-$289.50, waveict.com

The Tierney Sutton Band, April. 20, Orpheum, $84.50, selectaseat.com

meth. w/Dreamwell, Leech Fetish, Virgins, April 22, Wave, $8, waveict.com

Icon for Hire, April 23, TempleLive, $18, wichita.templelive.com

Jeff Dunham, April 25, Intrust Bank Arena, $56, selectaseat.com

John Craigie & Mason Jennings, April 25, Wave, $25, waveict.com

The Wallflowers, April 26, TempleLive, $45-$65, wichita.templelive.com

Home Free, April 26, Stiefel Theatre, Salina, $43-$86, www.stiefeltheatre.org

Tom’s Elton Tribute, April 27, Century II, $25-$40, selectaseat.com

The Comedy Function, April 27, Orpheum, $75-$150, selectaseat.com

Joe Satriani & Steve Vai, April 29, Stiefel Theatre, Salina, $75-$145, www.stiefeltheatre.org

Wild Party, April 30, Wave, $18, waveict.com

MAY

Creed Fisher, May 2, TempleLive, $25-$39, wichita.templelive.com

Pony Bradshaw, May 2, Wave, $19, waveict.com

Turnpike Troubadours, May 3, Intrust Bank Arena, tickets $35-$100, selectaseat.com

Peter Antoniou, May 3, TempleLive, $40, wichita.templelive.com

Earth, May 4, TempleLive, $18, wichita.templelive.com

Little Miss Nasty, May 4, Wave, $25-$50, waveict.com

Whiskey Myers, May 4, Hartman Arena, $31.50-$56.50, www.hartmanarena.com

Hippie Sabotage, May 4, Cotillion, $35, thecotillion.com

City Morgue, May 5, Cotillion, $35-$135, thecotillion.com

Eidola, May 5, TempleLive, $20, wichita.templelive.com

P.O.D., May 5, TempleLive, $39-$49, wichita.templelive.com

Josh Turner, May 9, Cotillion, $39-$99, thecotillion.com

Damage Inc./Noise Pollution, May 10, Cotillion, $25, thecotillion.com

Get the LED Out, May 11, Cotillion, $29.50-$59.50, thecotillion.com

Nekrogoblikon, May 11, $31, waveict.com

Ashley McBryde, May 11, Stiefel Theatre, Salina, $44-$75, www.stiefeltheatre.org

Emo Orchestra: Escape the Fate, May 12, Orpheum, $35-$75, selectaseat.com

Lacuna Coil, May 14, TempleLive, $29-$49, wichita.templelive.com

Havoc, May 15, TempleLive, $20, wichita.templelive.com

Cake, May 16, Wave, $45-$123, waveict.com

Chicago, May 17, Hartman Arena, $55-$125, www.hartmanarena.com

Josh Gates Live, May 17, Orpheum, $39.50-$59.50, selectaseat.com

Ian Munsick, May 17, Wave, $30-$99.50, waveict.com

Rescheduled from Feb. 21: The Steel Wheels, May 22, Wave, $20, waveict.com

Mo B. Dick, May 24, $15, waveict.com

Shaggy 2 Dope, May 25, $28, waveict.com

Uriah Heep & Saxon, May 25, TempleLive, $45-$74, wichita.templelive.com

Rivers of Nihil, May. 29, TempleLive, $20, wichita.templelive.com

JUNE

From Ashes to New, June 2, Cotillion, $30, thecotillion.com

Brit Floyd, June 4, Orpheum, $44-$160, selectaseat.com

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, June 4, TempleLive, $17, wichita.templelive.com

Of Montreal, June 11, Wave, $25, waveict.com

Punch Brothers, June 17, Stiefel Theatre, Salina, $64-$93 www.stiefeltheatre.org

Brad Williams, June 21, Orpheum, $29-$60, selectaseat.com

JULY

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, July 11, Wave, $49.50-$125, waveict.com

Left to Suffer, July 13, TempleLive, $15, wichita.templelive.com

Maddie & Tae, July 19, Kansas Star Casino, $15-$50, www.ticketmaster.com

Muscadine Bloodline, July 19, Cotillion, $29.50, thecotillion.com

AUGUST

Bored Teachers, Aug. 10, Kansas Star Casino, $35-$55, www.ticketmaster.com

Graham Nash, Aug. 10, Stiefel Theatre, Salina, $64-$84, www.stiefeltheatre.org

Bulls, Bands and Barrels featuring Koe Wetzel, Aug. 16, Intrust Bank Arena, $42-$166, selectaseat.com

Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood, Aug. 18, Orpheum, $34-$60, selectaseat.com

Fitz and the Tantrums, Aug. 20, Wave, $30-$45, waveict.com

Dwight Yoakam, Aug. 22, Hartman Arena, $49-$149, www.hartmanarena.com

SEPTEMBER

Wynonna Judd, Sept. 6, Kansas State Fair Grandstand, $30-$750, www.kansasstatefair.com

Goo Goo Dolls, Sept. 7, Kansas State Fair Grandstand, $30-$100, www.kansasstatefair.com

Oak Ridge Boys, Sept. 15, Kansas State Fair Grandstand, $30-$500, www.kansasstatefair.com

Intocable, Sept. 26, Century II, $59-$110, selectaseat.com

OCTOBER

John Lydon, Oct. 1, Cotillion, $39-$69, thecotillion.com

Celtic Thunder, Oct. 4, Orpheum, $59-$89, selectaseat.com

John Michael Montgomery, Oct. 11, TempleLive, $60-$85, wichita.templelive.com

Jelly Roll, Oct. 15, Intrust Bank Arena, $59-$110, selectaseat.com

Michael Jackson Tribute, Oct. 27, Cotillion, $30-$75, thecotillion.com