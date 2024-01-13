List of indoor options for Kansas City families on cold weather days
A widespread winter storm warning is in effect as a major system will bring significant impacts across southern Ontario Friday night and into Saturday morning
The extreme cold in Western Canada has delayed air travel, set off traffic chaos in some regions and endangered lives with no relief coming until after the weekend. Environment Canada said temperatures in Edmonton dropped to -37 C Friday morning and may hit -40 C overnight for the first time within city limits since January 1972. "To put it into context, what is considered a normal temperature for the middle of January in the Edmonton area is highs of -8 and lows of -16," said Environment Canada
Fewer than 72 hours after the midweek snowstorm that hit the Ottawa-Gatineau area comes another late-week storm after sunset Friday.Environment Canada has winter storm warnings for almost the entire region except for communities along the water west of Brockville.All forecast double-digit snowfall totals and strong winds. None mention the rain and ice that made up the back half of the earlier storm.Most say the snow should end Saturday morning.The highest snowfall forecast is west of Ottawa.A ra
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Campaign events are falling as swiftly as the Iowa snow as wintry weather hampers both Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis as they clamor for support in the days before Monday's leadoff presidential caucuses. Prolonged freezing temperatures, combined with strong winds, foreshadow possibly life-threatening conditions on the night that Republican voters are set to gather to make their pick for their 2024 nominee. Iowans are accustomed to the cold, though the latest winter wave, co
Plan for some difficult travel across Atlantic Canada this weekend, with more snow, ice and strong winds on tap
Most of Canada is finally being hit with winter weather, and more chilly conditions are in the cards. Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell explains what to expect across the country in the coming days.
Get prepped for the blizzards ahead with these top-rated snow blowers from Canadian Tire, Amazon and more.
Another winter storm is poised to strike Montreal and southern Quebec overnight Friday.It will bring between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow, expected to fall late Friday and only end late on Saturday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).A snowfall warning is in effect and the weather agency says driving conditions could become difficult in some places.Snow will be especially heavy in the corridor between Lake Huron and the lower North Shore in Quebec as well as parts of the
For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can save $84 on this "awesome" battery-powered Greenworks snow shovel.
Anna's hummingbirds may need a little extra help to get through cold snaps in B.C.
Extreme cold warnings continue Thursday for much of central and northern B.C., with Arctic air now flowing over the coast, causing temperatures to plummet.Some communities in B.C.'s north and central Interior have been grappling with air temperatures below –40 C for much of the week, with accompanying winds making it feel as low as –50 C in some areas. On Thursday, Environment Canada also issued Arctic outflow warnings for most of British Columbia's coast, saying strong winds could make temperat
VANCOUVER — Ski resorts are closed because of extreme cold, teachers are impressing students by instantly freezing boiling water, and it's even too cold for a zoo penguin walk. Extreme cold has moved over Western Canada from the Arctic, bringing wind chill values approaching -50 to some areas, surprising even residents who know how to deal with cold winters. Ben DeKleine, owner of Magel's Cafe in Prince George, B.C., said freezing temperatures there have put his truck, which is usually ready for
Environment Canada has issued a warning for coastal flooding due to significant waves along Metro Vancouver shorelines. The federal forecaster is expecting high water levels and large waves early Thursday morning near Stanley Park and Kitsilano in Vancouver, the University of British Columbia, Richmond and Delta. Armel Castellan, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, says several factors, including storm surge and king tides, have led to the warning. "A northwesterly [win
A Colorado low is tracking towards Quebec this weekend, The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest details.
With a polar vortex swirling over Western Canada and a potent Arctic front moving south, will this be another freezing situation for Texas like we saw in February 2021? Let's discuss.
(Bloomberg) -- Australians bracing for a return of scorching heat and wildfires are instead battling a prolonged deluge of rain across the country’s east that’s inundated homes and damaged crops from sugar to wheat.Most Read from BloombergGoogle Lays Off Hundreds in Hardware, Assistant, EngineeringUK’s Sunak Authorizes Joint Military Strikes With US Against HouthisSEC Authorizes Bitcoin-Spot ETFs in Crypto’s BreakthroughHertz to Sell 20,000 EVs in Shift Back to Gas-Powered CarsThese Are the Worl
Southwest Airlines led the list of cancellations with 401 flights, followed by SkyWest at 358. "We expect some operational challenges due to the weather in the Midwest today and potentially tomorrow due to the winter weather in the region," Delta Air Lines said. Southwest Airlines said in a travel advisory that some of its flights in Chicago, Detroit and Omaha could be impacted.
A stormy week rolls on across the eastern half of Canada as another winter storm takes aim at Quebec late Friday into Saturday
A major storm rolling into the Great Lakes on Friday will bring heavy snowfall, dangerous road conditions, and even a risk for thundersnow
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced she will declare a state of emergency for Western New York ahead of the high winds and lake effect snow expected to impact the region over the weekend.