List of indoor options for Kansas City families on cold weather days

The Canadian Press

The extreme cold in Western Canada has delayed air travel, set off traffic chaos in some regions and endangered lives with no relief coming until after the weekend. Environment Canada said temperatures in Edmonton dropped to -37 C Friday morning and may hit -40 C overnight for the first time within city limits since January 1972. "To put it into context, what is considered a normal temperature for the middle of January in the Edmonton area is highs of -8 and lows of -16," said Environment Canada