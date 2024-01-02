LIST: New Kentucky laws, changes happening in 2024

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — It didn't feel like the glory days at the time, climbing onto a crowded bus and pushing into the crush of bodies, riders sweating into their wool coats and parkas. But despite the cramped rides and the occasional backpack to the face, April Lesnick said those days in the early 2000s were the ones when she felt she could most rely on the transit system in Canada's capital city. These days, she often finds herself alone in a snowbank next to a stop, bundled up against the cold wind, waiti