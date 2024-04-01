LIST: Local establishments celebrating Dyngus Day
Dyngus Day has become one of the biggest holidays in Cleveland, but since the pandemic, folks have had to pay to attend the big event.
Dyngus Day has become one of the biggest holidays in Cleveland, but since the pandemic, folks have had to pay to attend the big event.
Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter looks so grown up as she headed on vacation with mother ahead of her 18th birthday. See photos.
Hamas victim's father defends Associated Press' award-winning photo of her body as 'symbol' of an era.
The TV star and cookbook author fell in love when she least expected it: "This was not supposed to happen," she tells PEOPLE
Andrew Garfield was seen out with rumored new girlfriend Dr. Kate Tomas in Los Angeles, seemingly on a double date with friends Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham.
President Biden and former President Trump shared starkly different Easter messages Sunday. Biden marked the holy day with a solemn message, while Trump lashed out at political opponents in an all-caps post on Truth Social. Trump went after the prosecutors organizing criminal cases against him, reiterating claims that federal special counsel Jack Smith is “deranged,”…
Rebel Wilson is calling Sacha Baron Cohen’s decision to release behind-the-scenes footage of their sex scene “an a–hole move,” after never-before-seen video from the set of the 2016 film “The Brothers Grimsby” was published Friday by the Daily Mail. “Releasing unauthorized and misleading behind-the-scenes video without my approval is SBC’s latest way of bullying and gaslighting me,” the ...
The model and her husband, John Legend, traveled for spring break to visit her mom, Pepper, who moved back to Thailand after living in the U.S. for many years
Victoria Beckham, 49, looked incredible in a navy swimsuit and lacy lingerie set in a series of throwback posts to mark Easter Sunday - see photos
When Sam* married her husband, she never imagined that 20 years on, she'd have not one, but two affairs...
Cruise ship crashes into a concrete wall on the River Danube in Austria, injuring at least 17 passengers.
Saturday Night Live went with Donald Trump’s hawking of Bibles for its cold open, with James Austin Johnson returning as the former president to make the pitch. It was another case of the show trying to satirize something that hardly needs rewriting. “That’s right, it’s Easter. The time of year when I compare myself to …
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to deliver this year’s federal spending plan in the House of Commons April 16, and she's been getting lots of advice on what should be included. As our chief political correspondent David Akin reports, some of the recommendations are aimed squarely at making life more affordable for senior citizens.
The former head of the Pentagon’s investigation into the mysterious health incidents known as Havana Syndrome told the CBS investigation show “60 Minutes” he believes Russia was behind them and was attacking U.S. officials abroad and at home.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
Prince Harry reportedly distrusts Prince William's bond with Queen Camilla, according to royal expert Tom Quinn.
The late Queen Elizabeth II had 13 great-grandchildren. She was able to meet all of them but one – find out who
Russia's economy has been resilient but that could change this year, and Putin could lose the support of the populace, economists told Business Insider.
Buying a car can feel like walking through a minefield of shady sales tactics. Some deceitful dealerships have long employed a bag of tricks to nickel-and-dime consumers out of their hard-earned cash....
The businesswoman is mom to 15-month-old son Phoenix and 4-month-old daughter London
Former president appeared at Ohio rally for Bernie Moreno, who is competing in a split GOP Senate race