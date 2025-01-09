List of schools closed due to snow, ice and rain as UK hit by icy blast

Holly Evans and Albert Toth
·3 min read

Hundreds of schools are closed for the fourth day running as the UK endures an icy blast, with temperatures hitting as low as minus 16C.

Snow and sleet began to hit southern England on Wednesday afternoon as an amber weather warning came into force, with the Met Office saying further warnings are likely to be issued as the week goes on.

Pupils across the country have had their Christmas holidays extended as classrooms have failed to reopen due to flooding, icy conditions and bad weather. With warnings now covering large parts of Wales, Somerset and Cornwall, more areas are likely to face the brunt of Britain’s icy blast on Thursday.

The Met Office had already measured 3cm of snow in Herstmonceux, East Sussex, and 2cm in Liscombe, Somerset, by Wednesday evening.

Overnight on Wednesday, temperatures fell to as low as minus 12C at Tulloch Bridge in Scotland, while the mercury dropped below zero across much of England and Wales.

Minimum temperatures of minus 16C could be reached on Thursday night, the Met Office said.

People view a former fishing boat covered in snow on the shore of Loch Linnhe in front of Ben Nevis (Getty Images)
Parents are urged to check with on their children’s school websites in the morning, with information also posted on council sites and on local radio stations.

Here is a list of likely affected council websites The Independent has compiled:

Scotland

With Aberdeenshire under a yellow warning for snow and ice, here is the link to their local council website to find out which schools are closed - https://online.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/school-closures

Several schools in the Scottish Highlands were also closed, with a full list for Thursday available here - https://www.highland.gov.uk/schoolclosures

The Scottish government also has an online directory here for you to search if your child’s school is closed - https://www.mygov.scot/school-closures

England

On Wednesday, nearly 200 schools were closed across Bradford due to adverse weather conditions. The full list for Thursday will be updated here - https://www.bradford.gov.uk/education-and-skills/school-holidays-and-term-dates/school-closures/

Several schools in Kirklees are set to be closed for a fourth day running - https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/announcements/disruptions-closures-and-weather/default.aspx

Here is all the information for schools in Leeds - https://www.leeds.gov.uk/schools-and-education/school-closures

Only one school in Wakefield was closed on Wednesday, full details here for any further announcements - https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/schools-and-education/schools/school-closures/

Parents with children attending school in Lancashire can check their council page here for more information - https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/children-education-families/schools/unexpected-school-closures/

Lists of schools that are closed in Manchester will be made available on their council website - https://www.manchester.gov.uk/education

Any updates in Stockport will be posted here - https://www.stockport.gov.uk/school-closures-and-disruptions

Several schools in North Yorkshire are set to be shut again on Thursday, the list will be updated here - https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/education-and-learning/school-closures

East Yorkshire council will also update their website here - https://www.eastriding.gov.uk/learning/schools-colleges-and-academies/school-closures-list/

Parents should check for their children’s schools in Staffordshire after dozens were forced to close on Wednesday -https://apps2.staffordshire.gov.uk/sln/schoolclosures/

With the snow and bad weather moving to the southern counties, Somerset council have updated their list of school closures - https://www.somerset.gov.uk/children-families-and-education/school-life/school-closures/

