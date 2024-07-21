'This is a listed building with endless possibilities'

Hannah and Luke were visiting the area around the Crumlin Road Courthouse [BBC]

The long-running saga of what will happen to the historic Crumlin Road Courthouse took another turn this week.

The building has been purchased by David Mahon, who told the Belfast Telegraph that he hopes to transform the iconic space into a hotel.

Although in a subsequent BBC interview he said the current hotel permission does not stack up financially and he is considering other uses, which could include a private hospital.

Locals and tourists say they hope something can finally be done with the building, which one Belfast resident said has "endless possibilities" for development.

Luke Baird told BBC News NI the "historic value of this building is great".

The courthouse closed in 1998, after nearly 150 years of use.

Since then various development plans have failed to get off the ground and the building has been damaged in a number of fires.

"This would be great if they keep the facade and turn it into a building similar like London with an open food space with offices," said Mr Baird.

"The internal needs sorted without saying but it would obviously need a new roof. I think for historical value it needs to get restored."

His partner, Hannah Rosenberg, said a hotel would be "very fitting with the old style building and modernised inside".

[Getty Images]

Caroline Taylor, who lives in the area, said the most important thing was that the building was recovered and maintained.

"I think this building, the architecture is lovely and unique," she told BBC News NI.

"Something needs put in place to make sure buildings purchased should be restored in a time frame after purchase.

"So many properties in Belfast are bought or perhaps knocked down and nothing done with it.

"I think there ought to be some rule if you buy something like this you must not leave it for years, it is an eye sore."

Scott and Imeri Hildd admired the building while on holiday from the United States [BBC]

The Crumlin Road is popular with visitors to the city, with tour buses often stopping at the former prison across the road from the courthouse.

Scott Hildd and his wife, Imeri, were admiring the building while on holiday from the United States.

"It will be interesting to see it renovated and restored back to the original way that it looked. It could be anything really," he told BBC News NI.

"We have seen a lot of repurposed and refurbished buildings downtown; that can be inspiration for what this could be."

Xiao says the building is a great attraction for tourists [BBC]

Xiao Sun is touring around Northern Ireland and stopped at the courthouse to admire the building.

"I would love to see this as an museum or indoor exhibition the engineering of this building is Greek style it would suit the look of the building if they were to create something," he said.

"A museum for peace would be great.

"It would attract more tourists around the area, or a hotel for tourists who are visiting Belfast - they could see the jail and the old courthouse at once."