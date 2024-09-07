Listed buildings could become apartments

Changes to the buildings would be "sympathetic and harmonious", according to proposals [Google]

Two grade II-listed buildings could be turned into flats if new plans are approved.

The proposals, for 3 and 4 Douro Terrace in Sunderland's Ashbrooke area, seek to convert offices at the site into eight one-bedroom apartments.

According to the planning statement, the development would cause "minimal harm" to the building's heritage.

A decision will be made by Sunderland City Council after a period of consultation ends.

The buildings are located near the Wearside Masonic Temple and close to Mowbray Park.

It was noted that due to the "physical limitations" of the site's existing rear space, the application site would "only be able to provide seven car parking bays".

A heritage statement submitted to council officials also said "minimal alterations" were proposed to the exterior of the building, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The heritage statement added: "Integral architectural features will be retained, allowing the terraces to return to their original use as residential units and where changes are proposed they will be sympathetic and harmonious with the properties as existing.

"The proposals aim to sensitively convert the terraces, allowing current and future generations to access the building while conserving the existing heritage assets."

Follow BBC Sunderland on X, Facebook, Nextdoor and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More stories from BBC North East and Cumbria

Related internet links