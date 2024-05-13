Listed pub run by Paul Hollywood’s wife at centre of village planning row

The site on which the pub is located dates back more than 500 years. In January the owner submitted plans to turn it into a 'single dwelling' home - SWNS

Villagers are campaigning to have a Grade II listed pub partly run by Paul Hollywood’s wife turned into a community resource instead of a house.

Locals in Smarden, Kent, are banding together in hopes of buying The Chequers Inn and running it as a community project amid fears it could be “lost forever”.

The pub has been in the hands of the Spalding family for many years - including long-serving landlady Melissa Spalding, who married the celebrity baker in September.

However, Glenn Spalding, the pub’s owner, submitted plans in January to turn the historic site into a “single dwelling” home.

Ashford Borough Council is set to decide on the proposals at a meeting on Wednesday.

Almost 50 objections have been lodged against the plans, while 240 people have backed the Smarden Community Pub group’s ambitions for the site.

Russ Phipps, 60, one of the group’s seven members and a regular at The Chequers Inn, said: “The group came about when we realised we could lose our pub forever.

“It’s still early days, and we’re going through a process, but our prime objective is to save the pub.

“The village has experience doing this as we’ve shown with the community shop.

“At least if it shuts or turns into a house, we can walk past with our heads held high and think we tried everything.”

Paul Hollywood with Melissa Spalding, whose family owns the The Chequers Inn - Karwai Tang/WireImage

In recent years, Smarden has also seen successful fundraising campaigns to revamp its cricket pavilion and construct a new village store.

Chris Holder, 59, another member of the Smarden Community Pub group, said: “There’s a huge amount of work to do.

“There’s no guarantee that we would raise enough money to purchase it, but we’re quite a determined bunch of people.

“It might be a small village, but there is only one certainty: if we don’t bother, then it won’t happen.”

The Chequers Inn was listed on Rightmove for £999,995 in April last year, but efforts to offload the site have proved unsuccessful.

The application for conversion, which is under consultation, states how the pub struggles to compete with nearby rivals The Flying Horse and The Bell, which are both owned by breweries.

It says: “With three public houses serving such a small community and with a changing approach to drinking in the 20th century, it was always going to be difficult for all three to survive.

“There is no obvious other commercial use for the building, so the decision was made to seek a residential use.

“Whilst the business has good Tripadvisor reviews, Smarden is not located in a prime position to capitalise on the tourist trade and the trade there is, is no longer adequate to maintain the business.”

The site dates back more than 500 years and will require listed building consent for any alterations.

In April last year, it was reported that Johnny Depp had his eye on the pub, which he was said to be a “huge fan” of.

However, the Spalding family branded the rumours “absolute rubbish”.