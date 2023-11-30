Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative launches once more

The Library Archives Canada project aimed at helping Indigenous communities preserve their language and culture materials through digitization opened its latest round of funding and called for proposals Thursday morning.

The Listen, Hear our Voices program, is open to First Nations, Inuit and Metis governing organizations and non-profit organizations. Up to $100,000 is available per submission, and deadline to apply is January 30, 2024.

“Preserving Indigenous documentary heritage allows us to safeguard the past, while investing in meaningful collaborations that guide us towards a more enriched and understanding future,” Canadian Heritage minister Pascale St-Onge said. “Our government is committed to continue supporting the preservation of Indigenous cultures and languages.”

Since its creation in 2019, the Listen, Hear Our Voices project has funded 75 projects across Canada to the tune of $4.6 million.

A pair of upcoming English-language webinars will be held for anyone interested in applying or learning more about the application process. A brief question-and-answer period will also be held. The first is December 17 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the second will be held January 16, 2024 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Canada’s head librarian and archivist Leslie Weir said the federal government recognizes the importance of preserving the rich cultural vastness of First Nations.

“LAC is proud to support First Nations, Inuit and Métis organizations and communities in their efforts to preserve their rich documentary heritage,” she said. “The Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative provides tools and support to enhance efforts for preserving and sharing stories today and for generations to come.”

To register for one of the informational webinars, e-mail ecoutezentendrenosvoix-listenhearourvoices@bac-lac.gc.ca. Include your name, your title and your organization’s name, with your contact e-mail address and the date of your preferred session.

A review committee made up of Indigenous people and external to Library and Archives Canada will review applications and make recommendations for funding by Spring 2024.

For more information, visit the Listen, Hear Our Voices website at library-archives.canada.ca.

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase