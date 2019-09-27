Listen To Kyle Petty Tell His Stories

Also, enjoy an interesting walk through of Petty’s Garage.

The Petty family is of course a racing powerhouse, so the Petty’s Garage videos are real treats to watch. While we hear plenty about The King, his son Kyle Petty was also an accomplished racer. During a video walkthrough tour of Petty’s Garage last year, the crew stopped and talked with Kyle about some aspects of his career. It’s interesting to hear, but you’ll have to wait toward the end of the video below to hear what he has to say.

Kyle almost immediately zeroed in on a Wood Brothers car he used to win the World 600, today called the Coca-Cola 600. It was a huge victory for him, but what happened afterward makes for an entertaining story. On his way home, Kyle ran out of fuel in Salisbury, North Carolina and was walking down the road to get a can of fuel for his truck. The Wood Brothers happened to be driving along and saw the racer, so they offered him a ride to a gas station, which had to have been a funny scenario.

Of course, the walkthrough in Petty’s Garage is also interesting. It was a full house, thanks to the video being shot just as Hurricane Florence was rolling into the Carolinas, so cars were being stored inside to keep them safe from the storm.

Among the many build projects was a 2003 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra “Terminator” that was getting a supercharger swap. Funny enough, not too far away was a brand-new 2018 Ford Mustang GT which was also having a Whipple supercharger installed.

If you aren’t subscribed to and watching the Petty’s Garage YouTube account, now would be a great time to start. There are more Wednesday Walkthrough video like this one, as well as other cool behind-the-scenes footage of builds and events, so it’s definitely worth checking out.

