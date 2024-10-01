Listen: Post Office boss urged Badenoch to protect his reputation when she sacked him

Henry Staunton, former Post Office chairman, gave evidence to the Horizon IT inquiry in central London on Tuesday - PA

A Post Office chairman urged Kemi Badenoch to protect his reputation as she sacked him, in a phone call in January which has now been played to the official public inquiry.

The Post Office Horizon IT inquiry heard several minutes of an audio recording that captured part of the conversation between the then-business secretary and Henry Staunton.

The City grandee, who has chaired several boards of major companies, found out he was being sacked from a journalist who approached him for comment.

Mr Staunton, 76, was dismissed from his role by Ms Badenoch amid an investigation into “discriminatory remarks” he had made on the grounds of race and sex.

He went on to publicly criticise the Post Office and the Government in February, saying that Ms Badenoch had told him “someone’s got to take the rap” for the Horizon scandal, a claim she denied.

More than 900 sub-postmasters were wrongfully prosecuted after faulty Fujitsu software, known as Horizon, incorrectly recorded shortfalls in their accounts.

On Tuesday, the inquiry heard part of the telephone call between Mr Staunton and Ms Badenoch for the first time. In it, the chairman repeatedly insisted that his reputation was “very important” to him.

They discussed how to “frame” the narrative of his dismissal, with Ms Badenoch reassuring him they would “make sure that it isn’t something particularly awful”.

“Obviously I have a reputation built up over 50 years,” he told Ms Badenoch, citing the “successful chairmanships” on his CV.

Mr Staunton was then heard saying: “So I’m very jealous of my reputation, so I think you need to understand that – and I would legally challenge any comments made in that regard.”

He later suggested he would contest any suggestion that he had been sacked as a result of concerns raised by whistle-blowers about his alleged discriminatory remarks.

“Well I think if there’s anything on whether this is on whistle-blowing, I would contest it hugely,” he said.

Ms Badenoch started to respond, saying, “OK, that is understood. I will need to make sure that…” before Mr Staunton interrupted to make his point a third time.

“My reputation is very important to me, as I say, over many companies,” he said. “I was asked to come and do this. I did it – I brought it back as the best I can.”

Complaints submitted

The investigation into Mr Staunton was launched after Jane Davies, then the Post Office HR director, submitted a document detailing complaints against Nick Read, the chief executive.

The document, submitted in September 2023, alleged bullying and sexist behaviour by Mr Read, and also cited comments by an unnamed board member.

While Ms Davies confirmed to lawyers that these comments were made by Mr Staunton, she later told MPs she intended the original complaint to be concerned with “Nick Read alone”.

However, the investigation went on to look into both men. Mr Staunton was found to have made the comment, “she doesn’t look coloured, where does she come from?” during a recruitment process for a board member.

He was also found to have described younger women as “girls” and older women as “ladies” and – in apparent jest – asked whether another female candidate would be a “pain in the arse”.

The investigation concluded these remarks were “discriminatory” on the grounds of sex and race, while it exonerated Mr Read.

In a witness statement submitted to the current inquiry, Mr Staunton said: “I was deeply aggrieved that I had been made a ‘fall guy’ for failings that I myself had been struggling to get the Post Office to address.”

He went on to say: “It is hard to avoid the feeling that, faced with a serious complaint against its chief executive, and with a chairman who was increasingly critical of the approach to convicted postmasters, the Post Office chose to deflect attention away from Mr Read and towards me instead.”

‘Out of context’

When the investigation concluded, Mr Staunton said the comments cited in the report had been taken out of context.

In his witness statement submitted to the current inquiry, he said that three former non-executive colleagues who he said all came from “minority ethnic backgrounds” insisted he was not racist.

“All three directors have said they thought there was not an ounce of racism in me and indeed I was a champion of greater diversity of ethnicity and gender on the board,” he said.

Mr Staunton added that the allegations had caused him “both personal anguish and professional difficulties”.

Giving evidence to the inquiry on Tuesday, Mr Staunton said he had been looking forward to a “happy and fruitful retirement on the golf course” when he was first approached by recruiters for the chairman role, which he took on in December 2022.

When asked about his initial impressions of the business and its attitude to compensating affected postmasters, Mr Staunton said: “My initial impression was that I thought the Post Office and the Government were dragging their feet, in terms of making payments for remediation in the first place.

“And in the second place I thought … there was no appetite at all for exoneration. Those were the two things that came through strongly to me.”

The inquiry continues.