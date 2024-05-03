Listen: Trump demands to ‘get rid of this bull----’ in hush money trial

Donald Trump demanded “get rid of this bull----” in a secretly recorded tape made by his “fixer” that was played at his hush money trial.

Prosecutors are using the tape as evidence that Mr Trump formed a criminal conspiracy to kill stories about affairs with Karen McDougal, a Playboy model, and Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Trump’s reference to “bull----” is unclear but it appears to be connected with the city of Charleston. He then went on to discuss what the prosecution claims is a payment to Ms McDougal to stay quiet about her affair with Mr Trump.

Michael Cohen, who is expected to be a key witness to testify against his former boss in the New York trial, recorded a conversation with Mr Trump in Sep 2016 when he was Mr Trump’s lawyer and “fixer”.

“I think what you should do is get rid of this, because it’s so false what they’re saying, it’s such bulls—,” Mr Trump said in the opening seconds of the recording, speaking on the phone to an unknown individual.

He continued: “I think this goes away quickly. I think what – I think it’s probably better to do the Charleston thing, just this time.”

Mr Trump then put the phone down with an audible clatter, before discussing with Mr Cohen what appears to be the hush money payment allegedly made to Ms McDougal.

Mr Cohen said he would “open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend, David”.

Mr Trump is accused of 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to Ms Daniels - CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/POOL AFP

Michael Cohen, Mr Trump's former lawyer and 'fixer' is a key prosecution witness against his ex-boss - YUKI IWAMURA/AP

David Pecker, a former tabloid boss, was the first witness called in Mr Trump’s trial. He testified that his company had paid Ms McDougal $150,000 for the rights to her story, apparently expecting to be reimbursed by the then-Republican candidate.

Mr Trump is recorded asking his lawyer on the tape: “So, what do we got to pay for this? One-fifty?”

Mr Cohen confirmed the amount and later broached the subject of “financing”.

“Wait a sec, what financing?” Mr Trump interjected.

“Well, I’ll have to pay him something,” Mr Cohen said. Mr Trump’s response is not clear on the recording, but the words “pay with cash” are audible.

Mr Trump is accused of 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to Ms Daniels. If found guilty, he faces up to four years in prison.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty to a “criminal conspiracy” to conceal campaign fund payments to silence his affairs.