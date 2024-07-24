Listeria recall of produce, including green beans, at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, other stores

Listeria caused a recall of cucumbers sold at Walmart stores in three states, but that recall has mushroomed into a recall of cucumbers, green beans, cilantro and peppers from Walmart, Aldi, Kroger and other supermarket chains in 18 states.

Wiers Farm expanded last week’s recall on Monday and the FDA posted the announcement on Tuesday.

Here’s what to know:

What foods are recalled from what stores in which states?

This recall includes bagged produce and bulk produce sold individually or by the pound.

Bagged produce:

Walmart: Stores in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia carried Wiers Farm brand bagged Green Beans (variable weights), Salad Cucumber (2-pound), Poblano (16-ounce), Cubanelle (16-ounce) and two-count trays of Organic Bell Peppers, Organic Cucumbers, Organic Yellow Squash, Organic Zucchini Squash.

The packaging for Wiers Farm brand produce sold at Walmart.

Aldi: Stores in Kehtucky, Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and West Virginia sold Freshire Farms brand bagged green beans in 16-ounce bags and Jalapenos in 8-ounce bags.

Bulk produce:

Anaheim peppers; Cubanelle peppers; green bell peppers; Jalapeno peppers; Habanero peppers; Hungarian Wax peppers; Poblano peppers; Serrano peppers; green beans; cucumbers; pickling cucumbers; mustard greens; cilantro; parsley; and tomatillos.

Walmart: Stores in Kentucky, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee.

Kroger: Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Save A Lot: North Carolina, Pensylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, Virginia and West Virginia.

Shop N Save: Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, West Virginia and Ohio (only cucumbers, green bell peppers and pickling cucumber).

Shop N Save Express: West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Fas Chek Market: Pennsylvania and West Virginia, but only cucumbers.

Foodland: Pennsylvania and West Virginia, but only cucumbers, green bell peppers and pickling cucumbers.

Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio Foodbanks: Mixed Vegetable boxes.

Pennsylvania individual markets: Masontown’s Shoppers Value and Kitanning’s Franklin foods got cucumbers; Ligonier’s Sherwood Forest Foods and Connellsville’s Pechin Market got green bell peppers; Grove City Country Market got green bell peppers and pickling cucumbers; and Johnstown’s Market Basket got pickling cucumbers.

Why are they being recalled?

According to the original recall notice from Wiers Farm, Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development tested some of the cucumbers in the original recall and found listeria. Wiers Farm, based in Willard, Ohio, says that prompted the company and the Ohio Department of Agriculture to do its own investigation.

“This expansion is in response to that investigation,” the recall expansion alert says. “Wiers Farm is committed to implementing all measures necessary to fully resolve this situation.”

What is listeria?

Listeria strikes relatively few people in the United States annually, but it kills about 260 of the 1,600 people it does strike, according to the CDC. That doesn’t include listeria-caused miscarriages. Pregnant women, people over 65 and children under 5 get listeria’s worst.

Most people suffer from headaches, fever, muscle aches and stiffness, confusion, unsteadiness and seizures.

What should you do?

Take any recalled foods back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Take any questions about this recall to Wiers Farm at 419-933-2161 or customercare@wiersfarm.com.