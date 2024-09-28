Literally Just 47 Photos You'll Find Funny If You're A 14-Year-Old Boy At Heart

1.I finally figured out where Deez Nuts works after losing out on the presidential nom.

2.Well, that's an interesting typo.

3.I'm scared to admit how much this made me laugh.

4.This wrestling patch on a varsity jacket appears to signify a different physical activity.

5.Oh, no, the pleasure was all mine.

6.Y'know, I don't think that'll help with storm damage, but I've been wrong before.

7.I think it's spelled NSFW.

8.Orlando Airport's got jokes.

9.Yo, my new headphones are pure ass, bro. Next time, I'm getting Beats.

10.You're really gonna tell me NO ONE noticed this??

11.There's no way this wasn't intentional.

12.Come on. No employee noticed this?

13.What a lovely, wholesome, home-cooked meal for the whole family!

14.BRB, gonna go grab a tasty joint and some ketamine at VAG Plaza.

15.Well, that's one way to show school spirit.

16.I'm going to start saying this every time I cook a meal for someone.

17.I don't remember that scene from Frozen...

18.This is why all logos should go through multiple approval rounds.

19.I hope this mom doesn't put this out on the stoop when trick-or-treaters come.

20.At least she wasn't *this* mom.

21.This is your last warning, Boobs McGee!!!

22.Design flaw or feature? You decide.

23.This is what novelty license plates are all about.

24.As is this.

25.What is this even supposed to signify?

26.I'm sure glad they had this sign. Very helpful.

27.This is apparently meant to say "cook," but they're not fooling anyone.

28.This poor woman...

29.Now wait just a minute...what's in these eight pages of "candid photos"? Asking for a friend.

30.It's so nice to see brothers in arms bonding.

31.This flight lasts a bit longer than anticipated.

32.This teacher reallyyyyy should've seen this coming. (Yes, that is a double entendre.)

33.Do I just have a dirty mind, or is that 100% a butthole in the top left?

34.And this is definitely a furry butt in this woman's face, right?

35.Maybe I need to get my mind out of the gutter. Or maybe this little cherub is holding a butt.

36.I have a feeling those "13 years" may end as soon as the wife sees this.

37.You gotta love a good pun, no matter how juvenile it is.

38.I'm 69% sure that these are used condoms.

39.The hours that went into making this...and NO ONE noticed how messed-up it looks?

40.I'll admit it. This made me laugh.

41.Listen, I'm just a simple woman with a simple sense of humor.

42.Some pranks are just so genius in their simplicity.

43.I kinda hope this did make it to the Christmas party.

44.The hair on this logo isn't really helping its extremely phallic design.

45.The activity center, huh? 👀

46.I've always felt a little weird about my last name and its similarity to the word "murder." I don't feel so bad anymore.

47.And finally...these are instructions for...what, again?