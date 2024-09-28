Literally Just 47 Photos You'll Find Funny If You're A 14-Year-Old Boy At Heart

Hannah Marder
·4 min read

1.I finally figured out where Deez Nuts works after losing out on the presidential nom.

Inside view of a Dunkin' Donuts store with customers ordering. The illuminated sign reads "Dunkin' D NUTS" due to a missing letter
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

2.Well, that's an interesting typo.

A silver Toyota Sienna has "Jesus I thrust in you" written on the back window along with a heart shape
u/propranoloI / Via reddit.com

3.I'm scared to admit how much this made me laugh.

Close-up of a stove display screen showing the text "PEE" with buttons for various cooking settings visible
u/Strange-Movie / Via reddit.com

4.This wrestling patch on a varsity jacket appears to signify a different physical activity.

A person is wearing a red jacket with two white patches: one of a bulldog and another depicting a wrestling scene. The person is holding a smartphone
Sellosaurus / Via reddit.com

5.Oh, no, the pleasure was all mine.

A hand holds a name tag from GIANT with the name "Johnson" displayed. The tag also reads, "It's my pleasure to serve you."
jepensedoucjsuis / Via reddit.com

6.Y'know, I don't think that'll help with storm damage, but I've been wrong before.

Billboard advertisement for storm damage legal services by Dick Law Firm featuring a photo of Eric Dick and contact information. Text on image reads: "bro ?"
u/mrmop69 / Via reddit.com

7.I think it's spelled NSFW.

Billboard on the NSW Central Coast mistakenly displays "100% ANUS BEEF" instead of "100% ANGUS BEEF" above an image of a burger, causing amusement
u/_Far_Kew / Via reddit.com

8.Orlando Airport's got jokes.

Sign directs users to press 8008 to unlock a Mamava suite for pumping or breastfeeding. It suggests downloading the Mamava app for more suite locations
u/NESpahtenJosh / Via reddit.com

9.Yo, my new headphones are pure ass, bro. Next time, I'm getting Beats.

Bach Headset advertisement showing a large image of the headphones with the text "PURE BASS" above it. Various product details are visible
u/TeachingLess8941 / Via reddit.com

10.You're really gonna tell me NO ONE noticed this??

Banner for "Fart Food: Fusing Visual Art & Culinary Creativity" event at EJD Studio, June 23-25. Proceeds support Haematology Cancer Care
Brilhasti1 / Via reddit.com

11.There's no way this wasn't intentional.

Wall with signs for "Daily Cleaning," "Daily Lubrication," "Daily Inspection," and "Daily Tightening" under "CLIT" (Cleaning, Lubrication, Inspection, Tightening)
u/Thunderhead0 / Via reddit.com

12.Come on. No employee noticed this?

A storefront sign reads "Change of Art, Laser Body Art Removal" with a heart and tattoo needle logo. It is part of a brick building under a clear blue sky
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

13.What a lovely, wholesome, home-cooked meal for the whole family!

Hot dogs wrapped in puff pastry, with melted cheese oozing out of the sides on a baking tray
u/Mindnessss / Via reddit.com

14.BRB, gonna go grab a tasty joint and some ketamine at VAG Plaza.

Sign with "VAG Plaza" and multiple businesses listed: Luxe Vitality Anti-Aging Lounge & MedSpa, Atlas Clinics, Minuteman Press, The UPS Store, Tasty Joint Smoke Shop, Ketamine & Wellness
u/Alpha_Cuck_666 / Via reddit.com

15.Well, that's one way to show school spirit.

A white bus in a parking lot with the text "LIBERAL BEE JAYS" on the back
u/EvilWaffle2 / Via reddit.com

16.I'm going to start saying this every time I cook a meal for someone.

The image shows a window with the phrase "BON APE TIT" spelled out in colored letters, with "BON" and "TIT" separated, creating humorous spacing
Drolykz / Via reddit.com

17.I don't remember that scene from Frozen...

Anna and Elsa from Frozen dancing with snowflakes around them
u/Stitzo / Via reddit.com

18.This is why all logos should go through multiple approval rounds.

The image depicts a Christmas card sent by the Swedish company LOCUM in 1991 with a redesigned logo that, when read, controversially spells out "I❤️cum."
u/NotbeingBusted / Via reddit.com

19.I hope this mom doesn't put this out on the stoop when trick-or-treaters come.

A carved pumpkin with wide, surprised eyes and a dripping, open mouth displayed on a glass shelf
u/sportstvandnova / Via reddit.com

20.At least she wasn't *this* mom.

Screenshot of a text conversation. First message reads "I had the best foot spa ever!!!" with a photo of feet resting in a foot spa. Second message reads "Mother that looks like labias."
u/alewis911 / Via reddit.com

21.This is your last warning, Boobs McGee!!!

Envelope showing a final renewal notice for Boobs McGee, requiring immediate action. Addressed from Meredith Corporation, Des Moines, Iowa
u/IceCreamCape / Via reddit.com

22.Design flaw or feature? You decide.

Large plush Clefairy toy sits on a store shelf, priced at $39. Nearby is a smaller gray cat plush
Tinker-Bell-Dance / Via reddit.com

23.This is what novelty license plates are all about.

Arizona license plate reads "MLFCNT." Caption: "My friend wanted her vanity plate to say, 'Maleficent' but I think she accidentally came up with something better."
u/SpencerLass / Via reddit.com

24.As is this.

Virginia license plate with "VAGINAS" written in large letters, surrounded by the Virginia state name and University of Virginia text
u/TankandJethro / Via reddit.com

25.What is this even supposed to signify?

Sign in a park showing a person bending their torso in a circle with the text "Circle Torso" underneath, surrounded by greenery
u/-Error-UserNotFound / Via reddit.com

26.I'm sure glad they had this sign. Very helpful.

Sign with emergency exit instructions humorously suggesting to "hurl your enormous penis out the nearest window" to escape, accompanied by a graphic of a person climbing a ladder through a window
u/Birches_Be_Tippin / Via reddit.com

27.This is apparently meant to say "cook," but they're not fooling anyone.

Storefront with a large sign that reads "Cook" above the entrance. The store has large windows and glass doors, with visible reflections
u/Espion_SB / Via reddit.com

28.This poor woman...

A hand holds a name badge that reads "ANA L." At the bottom, it says "H.Q. ROSLIN."
u/bd10123 / Via reddit.com

29.Now wait just a minute...what's in these eight pages of "candid photos"? Asking for a friend.

The image shows a book titled "The Longest Cocktail Party" by Richard DiLello. The cover features a view of the Beatles. The book is priced at $5.00
u/DonieBalonie / Via reddit.com

30.It's so nice to see brothers in arms bonding.

Sign for Iron Mike 5K Run & Walk at Armada Township Park on August 13. Organized by the PFC Iron Mike 5K Foundation. Information at RunMichigan.com
u/rex138 / Via reddit.com

31.This flight lasts a bit longer than anticipated.

Flight itinerary from Pensacola (PNS) to Charlotte (CLT) on Tuesday, December 16. Departure at 11:04 AM, arrival at 1:39 PM. No terminal or gate info listed
u/karlswartz / Via reddit.com

32.This teacher reallyyyyy should've seen this coming. (Yes, that is a double entendre.)

A humorous image showing multiple paintings by students, all resembling female anatomy, with the text "Attention teachers: never assign your class to paint 'candlelight'."
TUPE_pot420 / Via reddit.com

33.Do I just have a dirty mind, or is that 100% a butthole in the top left?

Tips on preventing the flu: get vaccinated, avoid close contact, practice good health habits, take flu antiviral drugs if prescribed, and seek urgent care if needed
stanrandom / Via reddit.com

34.And this is definitely a furry butt in this woman's face, right?

City Colleges of Chicago billboard says "Diversity at work" with a group of diverse individuals' faces. Text also includes "ccc.edu/Wright"
Fat_Brando / Via reddit.com

35.Maybe I need to get my mind out of the gutter. Or maybe this little cherub is holding a butt.

Storefront with large glass windows featuring an illustration of an angel holding a book, with the text "Café Engelke" visible in the reflection
Pascirex / Via reddit.com

36.I have a feeling those "13 years" may end as soon as the wife sees this.

A black letter board reads "WE STILL DO IT. 13 YEARS." in white letters on a light wood frame. Bare feet at the bottom of the image
u/PM_ME_WITH_A_SMILE / Via reddit.com

37.You gotta love a good pun, no matter how juvenile it is.

A septic truck labeled "Stool Bus" with humorous cartoon feces characters wearing glasses, a hat, and waving, with the text "Frankie's Pumping."
u/fooknprawn / Via reddit.com

38.I'm 69% sure that these are used condoms.

A close-up view of an elegant chandelier, featuring multiple glass teardrop-shaped ornaments hanging from its frame
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

39.The hours that went into making this...and NO ONE noticed how messed-up it looks?

A stained glass window depicting two religious figures holding a child, surrounded by intricate patterns
u/greenpeppers100 / Via reddit.com

40.I'll admit it. This made me laugh.

Sign for "Fuzzy's Live Adult Entertainment" with the message "BEAT IT WE'RE CLOSED" below it
u/Bobatea / Via reddit.com

41.Listen, I'm just a simple woman with a simple sense of humor.

A shipping label with the sender's reference number 0105036289, postal code V4G1N4, and a marker note "COLLECT."
u/Mark_Logan / Via reddit.com

42.Some pranks are just so genius in their simplicity.

Inflatable Thanksgiving turkey lying on its back in a yard, holding a sign. The sign text is incomplete, spelling out "ASS."
u/Never_Neutral / Via reddit.com

43.I kinda hope this did make it to the Christmas party.

A candy cane-shaped cake mold resulted in a humorous cake that looks NSFW. Text above reads: "I tell my wife that the candy cane cake mold she bought..."
bullman73 / Via reddit.com

44.The hair on this logo isn't really helping its extremely phallic design.

Ivory's Accessible Transport Service, Inc. website header with navigation menu options: Home, About Us, Services, News & Events, Contact, Training
u/mark_bellhorn / Via reddit.com

45.The activity center, huh? 👀

Emergency exit map showing stairs location. Text reads: "In case of fire use stairs, do not use elevator." Includes fire alarm identification instructions
u/aching4herdaddy / Via reddit.com

46.I've always felt a little weird about my last name and its similarity to the word "murder." I don't feel so bad anymore.

Butt and Fuchs, Canadian and German soccer players, respectively, during a match shown on the scoreboard, stand on the field with "12:21" in the first half
u/supermav27 / Via reddit.com

47.And finally...these are instructions for...what, again?

Step-by-step instructions on how to open a package: 1. Pinch, 2. Press, 3. Pull, 4. Open
u/dadwholikescartoons / Via reddit.com

