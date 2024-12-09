The Science of Storytelling for Business and Persuasion with Will Storr

Whether you're a business leader, marketer, or communicator, the power of storytelling can dramatically enhance how you connect with your audience. Discover the science behind why the human brain is hardwired for stories, and learn how to craft compelling narratives that motivate and inspire.

Hosted by Will Storr, the in-demand story guru and author of the Sunday Times bestseller The Science of Storytelling, Will Storr, this evidence-based masterclass draws on the latest findings from psychology and neuroscience. You’ll learn how to use storytelling is used to influence, persuade, build loyalty and to ultimately to achieve extraordinary results. Packed with practical techniques and in-depth case studies, this unique session will enable you to build narrative and create communications with impact.

What will you learn?

Why the fundamental evolutionary purpose to story is to persuade

How to use identity to craft the most persuasive stories of all

The science of the underdog and the overdog

The rules of crisis storytelling

The structure of persuasive storytelling

How to harness the power of ‘atomic statements’

Who is it taught by?

Will Storr is a multi-award-winning writer. His books on storytelling and the human condition, including The Science of Storytelling and The Status Game, have been widely praised by influential writers, public intellectuals, world class academics and cultural commentators.

Why should you attend?

Whether you're looking to enhance your business strategy, improve your marketing, or simply become a more powerful communicator, this masterclass will give you an evidence-based toolkit to harness the transformative power of storytelling.

Details

Date: Thursday 20th February 2025

Time: 6.30pm-8.30pm GMT

Location: Online masterclass | A catch-up recording will be available for two weeks after the class.

Price: £75 plus £1.90 booking fee (newsletter subscribers pay no booking fees).

