Literary world grapples with revelation Alice Munro stayed with her daughter's abuser

The literary world was grappling with Alice Munro's legacy Monday after learning that she chose to stay married to the man who sexually abused her daughter, with some saying it would fundamentally shift how – and whether – they read her work.

In a statement posted to its website, the Victoria bookstore co-founded by Munro said it supports Munro's youngest daughter Andrea Robin Skinner, who revealed in The Toronto Star that her stepfather's abuse stayed a family secret for decades.

"Along with so many readers and writers, we will need time to absorb this news and the impact it may have on the legacy of Alice Munro, whose work and ties to the store we have previously celebrated," reads the statement from Munro's Books, which is now independently owned.

In a first-person essay published in The Toronto Star on Sunday, Skinner described how the Nobel Prize-winning short story writer continued to support her second husband Gerald Fremlin even after she learned of the abuse – and after he pleaded guilty to a charge of indecent assault in 2005.

Munro biographer Robert Thacker told The Associated Press he was long aware of the abuse. His book “Alice Munro: Writing Her Lives” came out in 2005, the same year Fremlin was convicted.

He said he omitted it from his book because it was a “scholarly analysis of her career."

“I expected there to be repercussions one day,” said Thacker, who added that he even spoke to the author about it. “I don’t want to get into details but it wrecked the family. It was devastating in lots of ways. And it was something that she spoke deeply on."

She also tackled the issue in her writing. He pointed to Munro stories "Silence" and “Runaway," which centre on estranged children. In “Vandals,” a woman grieves over the loss of a former boyfriend, Ladner, an unstable war veteran who the reader learns assaulted his young neighbour, Liza.

Prolific American writer Joyce Carol Oates was likewise recontextualizing Munro's work in light of the new information.

"If you have read Munro's fiction over years, you will see how often terrible men are valorized, forgiven, enabled," she wrote on social media Sunday. "There seems to be a sense of resignation, almost 'men will be men' attitude – not in all the stories but in some."

Ontario author Zoe Whittall lauded Skinner's bravery in coming forward.

"I’m gutted to read this about Alice Munro, but I can’t say that I’m surprised when I hear this about any mother," she wrote on the social media platform X.

Whittall's 2016 novel "The Best Kind of People" deals with similar themes, and in it, the wife goes back to her husband even after he is accused of sexual abuse.

"Many readers said they were angry I made that choice, that no smart woman would," Whittall wrote. "But I wrote it that way because it is common."

U.S. author Joyce Maynard, who wrote in a Facebook post that she is re-reading Munro's work this summer after the author's death in May, said Skinner's story is painful but should not be ignored.

Maynard said she was commenting as an admirer of Munro's work, and also "as a person who has experienced sexual manipulation and violation at the hands of a very powerful and revered writer."

Maynard wrote about her abusive relationship with the reclusive author J.D. Salinger in her memoir "At Home in the World." She moved in with him when she was 18 and he was 53.

In her post, Maynard said those who would try to discredit Skinner as seeking attention should consider the kind of backlash people often receive for speaking out.

Still, she said, she "will not cease to admire — and study — the work of Alice Munro."

Globe and Mail columnist Marsha Lederman, on the other hand, wrote that there would be a "necessary reassessment" of Munro's work, one that could lead to changes to reading lists and bookstore displays.

"How can we read her again, ever?" Lederman wrote. "Her work will be viewed through a new lens – if further viewing can even be tolerated."

-With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press