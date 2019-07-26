'Lithium Batteries are Safe' Says Lime After Footage of Flaming Bike Sparks Media Interest

A spokesperson with electric bike business Lime has said an incident that caused one of its bikes to suffer severe fire damage in Queens, New York, on July 24 was the result of an attempt to break open the bike’s lock.

“After our investigation we’ve concluded that this is an isolated incident in which someone attempted to forcibly break the bike lock with a sharp object, penetrating the well-protected small lithium battery that powers the lock,” a spokesperson told Storyful, with similar comments carried in local media.

Footage of the Lime bike in question, with flames present on the rear of the vehicle, was widely reported on after the July 24 incident. The incident occurred around 8.45pm on Rockaway Beach Boulevard, according to an FDNY spokesman quoted by the New York Post.

A local man, Fred Rodriguez, shot video of the fire, and he told Storyful he heard an “explosion” around that time, so he left his home to see what happened. Rodriguez said he saw the Lime bike on fire and approached two men who were standing near it: one who claimed to have been riding the bike, the other a “pedestrian.”

Rodriguez was then told that the man who said he was riding the Lime bike “rang the bike bell to let the other pedestrian know he wanted to pass. As the Lime bike passed the pedestrian it exploded causing minor injuries to the rider and the walking pedestrian.”

Images of a charred portion of the bike were released to media, with Lime communications manager Russell Murphy stating, "Lithium batteries are safe and those in Lime bikes that power the motor and the lock are surrounded by protective layers of metal and plastic for added security. Our bikes are entirely safe when used properly, and we remind riders to respect the vehicles and that vandalism is dangerous and illegal.” Credit: Fred Rodriguez via Storyful