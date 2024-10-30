Lithuania media guide

Lithuania's private broadcasters compete with the public networks run by Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT).

TV is the most popular medium and the sector includes digital terrestrial, cable and online outlets.

The popularity of print media is declining, reflecting a global trend. Some former print titles have relocated online.

Media ownership is concentrated among a small number of domestic and foreign companies.

Although the media are free and operate independently of the state, anti-Western rhetoric from Russian media targeting the Baltic states has prompted tighter controls.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Lithuania blocked the rebroadcasting of six Russian-language TV channels in the country over their incitement of war and propaganda.

There were 2.4 million internet users by January 2024, comprising 89% of the population (Datareportal.com).

The BBC World Service broadcasts in Vilnius on 95.5 FM.

Press

Lietuvos Rytas - leading daily

Vakaros Zinios - tabloid daily

Kauno Diena - daily, based in second city Kaunas

Verslo Zinios - business daily

Veidas - political weekly

Television

Radio

News agencies/internet