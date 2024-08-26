Litter Skimmer

Latest Stories
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
2024 BMW Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Castle Pines
What a week it was for Keegan Bradley in Colorado. He was the last man in the 50-player field at the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club. He's leaving with the trophy. Bradley secured his seventh PGA Tour victory Sunday, s
- FTW Outdoors
Florida wins Little League World Series final with a chaotic walk-off bunt
You've never seen a Little League World Series end like this! On Sunday, Florida won its first ever Little League World Series after Lake Mary Little League bested Chinese Taipei 2-1 in extra time thanks to ... a walk-off bunt. Yes, really! With the runner on second…
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Watch: Rory McIlroy takes shoes off, hits laser with feet in creek after snapping driver at BMW Championship
It was a wild two-shot sequence for Rory McIlroy on Sunday. One you'll have to see to believe. The World No. 3 hit a wayward tee shot on the par-4 ninth during the final round of the 2024 BMW Championship, and his ball came to rest on the bank just above a…
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
Report: Maple Leafs 'Considering Left-Wing Options' Before NHL Training Camps Open Next Month, What's Available?
The Maple Leafs are a bit thin on depth forwards and could squeeze some additions between now and camp.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
These 10 players earned the most official money on the PGA Tour in the 2024 season
More money was given out on the PGA Tour in 2024 than ever before. It's
- FTW Outdoors
12-year-old Teraj Alexander unbelievably stole home for Florida during the Little League World Series semifinal
If you follow baseball in any context, you understand that stealing home is one of the more unbelievable plays in the game. There's a reason we see it happen only once in a blue moon. Now imagine doing it in a tense semifinal of the L
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning Made Good Move Trading Tough Guy
The Tampa Bay Lightning made the right call moving this forward.
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Former Flyers Goalie is Top Free Agent
This former Philadelphia Flyers goalie is one of the top free agents remaining.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Former Bruins Star Hit With New Injury
This former Bruins forward has unfortunately suffered an injury.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Prize money, full field, starting strokes format for 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake
The 2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs come to a close this week at the Tour Championship, where the winner will take home $25 million in bonus money. That's an increase of $7 million from a year ago. In 2019, the first year of the current format, the top…
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Who climbed in, who dropped out of the 30-man field for the 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The race to East Lake for the 2024 Tour Champio
- Business Insider
10 things you should never do at a golf course, according to PGA pros and employees
Leaving marks on the green and breaking dress codes are some of the things employees and golf pros wish people would stop doing at their courses.
- FTW Outdoors
Magic Johnson ripped Anthony Edwards after hearing his controversial thoughts about older NBA generations
I don't think it's a stretch to say that if you want to offend Magic Johnson, you really have to go out of your way. Beyond his jovial charm whenever he appears in public, the Los Angeles Lakers legend is f
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Patrik Laine Attends Hintz Wedding
Newly minted Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine and his fiancée attended Roope Hintz wedding.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Unofficial results are in: Dallas Cowboys’ trade for Trey Lance is a far-reaching disaster
The Dallas Cowboys finished up the preseason by giving backup QB Trey Lance a chance to prove their owner/GM didn’t make a terrible deal.
- United Press International
Murray, Mixon among 14 must-draft fantasy football targets for fast start
Kyler Murray and Joe Mixon are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's 14 players to target in drafts if you want your 2024 fantasy football campaign to get off to a great start.
- The Canadian Press
Prescott's time with the Cowboys, Russell Wilson's fading career among the hot QB questions in 2024
Dak Prescott figures to get paid, either by Dallas or another team willing to go north of $50 million per year if the Cowboys let his contract expire after this season.
- FTW Outdoors
Caitlin Clark faked out Kayla McBride on this outstanding step-back 3-pointer from deep during Fever-Lynx
Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark isn't a stranger to hitting fantastic 3-pointers from deep. However, the move she put on Minnesota Lynx superstar guard Kayla McBride made this 3-p
- The Canadian Press
Plate umpire Nick Mahrley exits game between Rockies and Yankees after broken bat hits his neck
NEW YORK (AP) — Plate umpire Nick Mahrley exited in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game between the New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies when he was hit in the neck by Giancarlo Stanton’s shattered bat.
- Yahoo Sports
Mock Draft Monday: Risers and fallers at QB, RB, WR and TE this month | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast
In the final installment of 'Mock Draft Monday' Yahoo's Dan Titus and Tera Roberts dissect the trends they've noticed in drafts throughout the month of August to get you ready for your most important drafts this week. Titus and Roberts go through the biggest risers and fallers at the QB, RB, WR, and TE position. The two also end the show by answering your mailbag questions.