Little Gables must finally become part of Coral Gables after primary elections | Opinion

Gables ballot

I have lived in Coral Gables since 1977. I grew up in Little Gables. This sliver of Miami-Dade County abutting North Gables is a lovely community that has seen families live in the same houses for generations. Today, mainly young families raising their children live there, much like our parents years ago. This legacy speaks volumes of these residents’ desire to elevate their beloved community’s quality of life.

I strongly advocate for the annexation of Little Gables to Coral Gables. It will bring about positive change and significantly enhance the quality of life of both areas. The anticipated benefits are improved public safety, faster response from police, fire and emergency services, better infrastructure maintenance and greening of urban spaces, among others.

An item on the August ballot is a non-binding straw poll that gauges the opinions of Gables residents. Study this proposal and exercise your right to vote in this election. Your participation will shape the future of both communities, addressing the issues of the day and those that will affect future generations.

Margarita Rohaidy Delgado,

Coral Gables

Time for review

Re: the Aug. 8 Herald story, “Autistic Florida teen is sentenced to five years in prison after violent incident.” Who benefited from that decision?

Barbara Sangetti,

Miami

Military service





Republican Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance has attacked Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz about his military service. Master Sergeant Walz retired in 2005 after 24 years in the National Guard. Vance falsely claims Walz “retired” to avoid being shipped to Iraq.

Marine Corporal Vance deployed to Iraq for six months in 2005. According to his book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” Vance served “as a public affairs marine, I would attach to different units to get a sense of their daily routine. Sometimes I’d escort civilian press, but generally I’d take photos or write short stories about individual marines or their work.”

Vance is strangely myopic. Apparently, he does not see that the presidential candidate who nominated him (Donald Trump) famously avoided the draft during the Vietnam War after being diagnosed with alleged bone spurs.

For leadership, I’ll take the master sergeant.

Richard Pober,

Palmetto Bay

Safety plan

The theme of the Republican National Convention in July was to “Make America Safe Again.” What a joke!

For years, most Americans have wanted AR-15 rifles outlawed. The only purpose of these guns is to kill as many innocent people as possible at one time.

Why does the GOP refuse to outlaw these weapons?

The Second Amendment is totally misinterpreted. It was originally written to give state militias the right to bear arms to protect against the federal government, not for every individual to have a gun. At that time, muskets were the weapons of colonial times and after the American Revolution, not semiautomatic rifles.

We have the right to bear arms today, but isn’t a handgun and a hunting rifle enough?

We all realize it was truly a miracle that former President Donald Trump wasn’t killed with an AR-15 rifle.

Who are we pleasing with these weapons and when will we have the sense to do away with them?

This has been going on much too long. Do something now.

Morey Moss,

Miami

Funding myths

History provokes emotions. If owning slaves is a source of shame, then a solution might require a story to mollify guilt.

A myth taught in Florida’s Hillsdale Charter Schools and on Prager University’s videos, is that slaves were happy, preferring life here, to their lives in Africa. The image locks believers into a story where righting wrongs become unnecessary because no harm was done. Donald Trump’s “perfect phone call” cancels the need for reconsideration, correction, or guilt because it was believed “perfect.”

Guilt, unlike shame, requires taking responsibility. If guilt is experienced (and apparently outlawed in Florida’s public schools), then a change in behavior becomes a prerequisite for restitution.

We once took responsibility for the travesty of slavery by fighting a Civil War to end it. That war cost 700,000 American lives. We also passed the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. We also enacted civil and voting rights.

Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court and multiple state legislatures (Florida’s included) are enfeebling constitutional amendments and voting and citizenship rights that once provided remedies for democratic lapses.

The upcoming presidential election is a choice between those who study and want to correct imperfections in our nation’s history — edging us closer to a more perfect union — and those who believe to never admit imperfections, offsetting the need for solutions, thereby becoming Hillsdale and Prager’s happy slaves.

Phil Beasley,

Plantation

Our greatness

I have never liked the “MAGA” slogan. We don’t need to make America great again — we are great. We can keep America great by protecting our democracy and our rights as citizens.

We should respect diversity and teach our children the truth about the mistakes made in the past due to racism, homophobia, prejudice and hatred. No religious belief is better than another.

The greatness of our country is living with that freedom and of course, not breaking laws.

At last count, our country had won 126 medals (Gold, Silver and Bronze) at the Paris Olympics. Yes, we are great.

Maria Pino,

Miami Springs

Words collide

What is all this nonsense about another presidential debate?

Donald Trump doesn’t debate. It would be a joke. Just a lot more of his bellowing and made up “facts.”

Vice President Kamala Harris should take the free air time and just discuss whatever she wants.

Roberta Leonard,

Miami

Bangladesh horrors

I am deeply disturbed and alarmed about the silence of the mainstream media, international bodies and even the U.S. government and demand immediate action regarding the recent coup in Bangladesh. This coup has plunged the country into chaos, leading to widespread persecution of minority communities, particularly Hindus.

Reports from various sources detail horrific acts of violence, including the desecration of temples, looting of homes, forced religious conversions and even targeted killings. Women and girls have faced brutal rape and entire communities have been plundered. These are not isolated incidents but part of a systematic campaign to marginalize, intimidate and erase an already vulnerable community.

What is most troubling is the lack of coverage and response from global leaders and media outlets. The United States has long championed religious freedom and human rights worldwide. Yet, there has been a deafening silence from the White House regarding the atrocities in Bangladesh. This silence sends a dangerous message that the persecution of religious minorities can occur without consequence.

The international community must act swiftly and decisively. We need tangible action to protect those at risk. As residents of a free society, we must demand immediate action from our government and international organizations.

Subbarayan R. Pochi,

Kendall

Not quite

I mostly agree with all that the reader espoused about Vice President Kamala Harris in his Aug. 7 letter, “Kamala’s America.”

But, “glamour and sex appeal?”

Sylvia Viyella,

Coral Gables

Game changers?

The ancient Greek and Roman Olympic Games were limited to military-like feats, such as the javelin and discuss throw, wresting, boxing and foot races.

Screwing your head into the ground as in breaking, skateboarding, synchronized swimming and other “sports” make these games look ridiculous. Of course, the polluted waters of France’s Seine River certainly exemplifies the courage of the long distance swimmers.

Hopefully, four years from now, newly inspired tests of bravery will be on display, with perhaps full-contact backgammon, javelin- catching and Great White sharks versus surfers in an enclosed water arena.

Marshall Sober,

Aventura