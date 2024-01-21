Little Girl Wishes for End to War on 6th Birthday

Dana, a little girl from Gaza, wished for an end to the war as her dad gifted her a doll amid the rubble on her sixth birthday.

Her father, local photojournalist Mohammed Asad, filmed this video showing Dana’s reaction to the doll.

In the video he says, “Unfortunately, there won’t be a cake to celebrate Dana’s birthday, and we won’t be able to blow out the candles.”

Dana says her wish is for “the war to end, to go back to school, and to rebuild what has been destroyed.” Credit: Mohammed Asad via Storyful