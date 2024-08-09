Little hope of survivors after passenger plane with 62 aboard crashes in Brazil

Members of the police work at the crash site of an ATR-72-500 plane belonging to the VoePass airline in Vinhedo, Brazil, on Friday. A plane with 62 people on board crashed in a residential area of the Brazilian municipality of Vinhedo, in the state of Sao Paulo, leaving no survivors. Photo by Isaac Fontana/EPA-EFE

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Brazilian airline VoePass said a plane with 58 passengers and four crew members aboard crashed Friday near the city of Vinhedo in São Paulo state. Early reports indicated there were no survivors.

VoePass said the accident involved Flight 2283-PS-VPB, which took off from Cascavel in the state of Paraná and was bound for São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport.

The airline said it has mobilized all means of support for those involved, but added there is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the conditions of the people on board.

However, Brazilian broadcaster Globo News cited a statement released by the city of Vinhedo indicating no one survived the crash.

The Brazilian airline VoePass confirmed Friday that 58 passengers and four crew members were aboard a jetliner that crashed about 66 miles northwest of Sao Paulo. Early reported indicated there were no survivors. Image by VOEPASS Linhas Aéreas/Wikimedia Commons

Em nota, a Prefeitura de Valinhos informou que não há sobreviventes da queda de um avião em Vinhedos, interior de São Paulo. A aeronave transportava 62 pessoas, sendo 58 passageiros e quatro tripulantes. ➡ Assista ao #Estúdioi: https://t.co/bFwcwLpLU9 #GloboNews pic.twitter.com/7bybjaH7la— GloboNews (@GloboNews) August 9, 2024

Harrowing social media video of plane spinning out of the sky followed by billowing clouds of black smoke was shown by international news broadcaster BNO News.

BREAKING: Voepass Flight 2283, a large passenger plane, crashes in Vinhedo, Brazil pic.twitter.com/wmpJLVYbB3— BNO News (@BNONews) August 9, 2024

Other video posted by the broadcaster showed flaming wreckage in what appeared to be a residential neighborhood in Vinhedo, located about 66 miles northwest of the Sao Paulo airport.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva held a moment of silence during a ceremony in Itajaí, commenting that it appeared there were no survivors from the crash, Globo News reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.