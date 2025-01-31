'Little House on the Prairie' star Melissa Gilbert slams Megyn Kelly's 'woke' criticism

"Little House on the Prairie," the beloved book series and television show that dramatized life in the American West, is headed for a reboot.

Netflix announced Wednesday that, 50 years after it first premiered, the show would get a "reimagining" with a new drama series that walks in the footsteps of the original. But not everyone is ready to saddle up with the new show – and one of the "Prairie" stars is pushing back.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly took to X to express concern over how the streaming giant would give the time-honored program a modern sheen.

"@Netflix if you wokeify Little House on the Prairie I will make it my singular mission to absolutely ruin your project," the conservative pundit wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Melissa Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls Wilder, the central character in the original "Little House" program, was quick to shoot back.

Media personality Megyn Kelly speaks at a Donald Trump campaign rally at the PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 4, 2024, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In a post of her own on Instagram Gilbert wrote, "Watch the original again. TV doesn't get too much more 'woke' than what we did. We tackled: racism, addiction, nativism, antisemitism, misogyny, rape, spousal abuse, and every other 'woke' topic you can think of. Thank you very much."

Kelly, who has yet to respond to Gilbert, has oft criticized what she sees an an overrepresentation of minority plot lines.

Gilbert's counter-comment draws on the show's real history of tackling difficult subject matter. The actress previously told USA TODAY the beauty of the program is both sides of the political aisle can claim ownership.

The Essentials: Melissa Gilbert on anti-aging, Modern Prairie and the 'Little House' episode that makes her cry

Melissa Gilbert poses during a photocall for the Golden Nymph Awards ceremony of the 62nd Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco on June 20, 2023.

"The conservative movement in this country considers 'Little House on the Prairie' their show. And there's the liberal movement that considers it their show because we were telling the stories of the 1970s," Gilbert said, "which unfortunately are the stories today … about women's rights and voting rights and all of those things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That the show has remained popular is both a triumph and a tragedy, to Gilbert, who wishes the same themes did not resonate so heavily.

"Seeing it through the eyes of this next generation makes it all the more special," she told USA TODAY in April. "And also a little bit frustrating, because the same things that we were writing about and talking about then, equal rights for women, equal rights for people of color, are still the same things we're fighting for today. I think we've inched forward, but certainly not enough for me, anyway."

Melissa Gilbert as Laura Ingalls in "Little House on the Prairie." The episode pictured originally aired on Aug. 7, 1978.

How 'Little House on the Prairie' star Melissa Gilbert shaped a generation of women

The new "Little House" does not yet have a premiere date, but excitement is already building as the program's loyal fanbase gears up for a revival.

"'Little House on the Prairie' has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many fans around the world, and we’re excited to share its enduring themes of hope and optimism with a fresh take on this iconic story," said Netflix's vice president of drama series Jinny Howe in a release announcing the project.

The show will be helmed by Rebecca Sonnenshine, an executive producer behind other popular series like "The Boys" and "Vampire Diaries."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Rebecca's vision threads the needle with an emotional depth that will delight both new and existing fans of this beloved classic," Howe said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Melissa Gilbert, Megyn Kelly spar over 'Little House on the Prairie'