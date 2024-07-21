Little League baseball state tournament begins
Augusta and Biddeford opened the tournament with wins.
Lowry knew immediately that he was in a world of trouble.
Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle Griner welcomed their son on July 8, the Phoenix Mercury star announced ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game
LeBron James saved the U.S. from what would have been a stunning loss. James’ layup with 8 seconds left was the go-ahead basket Saturday, and the U.S. Olympic team that'll soon head to the Paris Games escaped with a 101-100 win over South Sudan in London, rallying from a 16-point deficit to avoid perhaps the biggest upset in the program's history. South Sudan, the African nation that gained its independence just 13 years ago and is about to play in the Olympics for the first time, led for more t
A July 14 Instagram post shows former President Donald Trump behind the wheel of a golf cart.
Zara and Mike Tindall had big plans for a luxury pool on Princess Anne's Gloucestershire estate
TROON, Scotland (AP) — The British Open brought a final two hours of the worst weather to the world's best players, and Billy Horschel was up for the fight.
“Very political. He is the kind of person you cannot really speak with,” he said of Kinnings.
Both Daly and Els shot 82 during their opening rounds on Thursday.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Japanese interpreter of Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki was dismissed by the team prior to Friday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
"It was a long night and that’s all we watched the entire time on the way over here."
TORONTO — Chris Bassitt was irritated.
"The money we raised ensured every child on the team was able to participate and make the trip with their families," the actress wrote on Instagram
PHOENIX (AP) — Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will once again step into the spotlight during All-Star Weekend with their matchup against the U.S. Olympic team.
NEW YORK (AP) — First baseman Yandy Díaz was put on the restricted list Saturday by the Tampa Bay Rays, who recalled infielder Curtis Mead from Triple-A Durham.
Kyle Busch didn’t mince words when he joined ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show Friday afternoon, especially when it came to last Sunday’s incident with Corey LaJoie at Pocono Raceway. Busch, driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, spun during last weekend’s Great American Getaway 400 after Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevy nudged […]
Readers of the Los Angeles Times Sports section give their opinions on the Dodgers' struggles, the MLB All-Star game and Caitlin Clark.
Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor was charged in Florida with failing to update his address on the state's sex offender registry, according to court records. The former New York Giants linebacker turned himself in to the Broward County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday and was released with no bail. It's the second time he's been charged with the offence.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lakers rookie Bronny James put together his second promising Summer League performance in a row Thursday night, scoring 13 points in Los Angeles' 93-89 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Rafael Nadal has not lifted silverware since the 2022 French Open.
Football’s Ugly Underbelly: Racism in CelebrationsIt was a 48-second clip that sparked controversy and dismay across the footballing world, prompting political condemnation and defiance. The video h...