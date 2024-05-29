Little League coach retiring after 62 years
This will be the last season for Ron Farr coaching little league baseball.
This will be the last season for Ron Farr coaching little league baseball.
NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime umpire Ángel Hernández, who unsuccessfully sued Major League Baseball for racial discrimination, is retiring immediately.
Jalen Brunson has the decision of a lifetime on his hands. If Brunson foregoes a contract extension with the Knicks this summer, he could be in line for a significant raise should he wait another season before inking a new deal. A massive pay raise worth the risk, however, is not a foregone conclusion. Here’s what you need to know about Brunson’s contract extension before he becomes eligible ...
Rafael Nadal's mini-me son stole the limelight at the French Open before the Spanish tennis star made a huge Wimbledon announcement…
Here's everything you need to know for the first round north of the border.
Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice appears to be changing things up ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final against the New York Rangers.
The group made an appearance at the Western Conference Finals in Dallas, Texas on May 26
Zara and Mike Tindall have been soaking in the sunshine over in Moncao where they headed on their latest lavish break. See photos.
Gordon Hayward said his short time with the Thunder was “disappointing” and “frustrating” after the mid-season trade landed him in Oklahoma City.
Two women have filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing NFL kicker Brandon McManus of sexually assaulting them while they worked as flight attendants on the Jacksonville Jaguars' trans-Atlantic trip to London last year.
A Saskatchewan man is still on a high after joining the ranks of mountain climbers from Saskatchewan who have reached the peak of Mount Everest.Landry Warnez summited Mount Everest earlier this month. It took him four days to reach the top of the mountain, the tallest in the world above sea level, in Nepal from Everest base camp.He didn't sleep for the final 24 hours of the ascent. "At the top because it's low oxygen — you're using supplementary oxygen — it feels almost like a dream," said Warne
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Driving past the Prudential Center for a news conference at which he would be introduced at the New Jersey Devils coach, Sheldon Keefe noticed a statue of Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur in front of the building. It was an instant reminder that the expectations of coaching the Devils in the New York City metropolitan area are no different than what was expected in Toronto for the Maple Leafs. Winning a Stanley Cup is all that matters, and that's the goal Keefe will bri
World champion Rachel Homan is joining forces with Alberta skip Brendan Bottcher for the upcoming curling season.
A British equestrian rider has died after falling from her horse during a competition on Sunday.
All eyes were on Jack Grealish in Manchester this weekend.
Reaction from the basketball world to the death Monday of Bill Walton: ___ “My very close friend, fellow Bruin and NBA rival Bill Walton died today. And the world feels so much heavier now. On the court, Bill was a fierce player, but off the court he wasn’t happy unless he did everything he could to make everyone around him happy. He was the best of us.” — fellow UCLA center, NBA star and Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. ___ “Bill was a special, kind, and genuine person. I’m incredi
The couple are also parents to son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, who is nearly 18 months
The Philadelphia 76ers have once again been linked to Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.
SAGINAW — Sam O'Reilly had a goal and assist, Denver Barkey and Easton Cowan each chipped in with two assists, and the London Knights defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-4 in Memorial Cup action on U.S. Memorial Day Monday.
CHICAGO (AP) — George Springer, Bo Bichette and Davis Schneider homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the lowly Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Monday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime umpire Ángel Hernández, who unsuccessfully sued Major League Baseball for racial discrimination, is retiring immediately.