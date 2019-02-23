Little Mix send luck to bandmates as they start Kilimanjaro climb

From Digital Spy

Two members of the Brit Award winning band Little Mix have started their ascent up Mount Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief.

As Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock battle against the Tanzanian elements (and potentially a bout of vertigo), their bandmates have posted a supportive message to social media as they wish the duo and the rest of their team luck.











They wrote on Instagram today (February 23): "Good luck to our girls @jadethirlwall @leighannepinnock who start their Mount Kilimanjaro climb for @comicrelief today! You've got this!"

Little Mix fans also showed their support as they flooded the tribute with well-wishes of their own.

"Good luck girls show that mountain who's boss", one fan responded.

Other comments included: "Good luck guys and what a great charity as well best of luck" and "Best of luck @leighannepinnock and @jadethirlwall . Us Mixers are with you all the way. I'll look forward to watching it all unfold."

The girls will be joined up Africa's tallest mountain by a host of charitable celebrities, including Love Island winner Dani Dyer, Pointless presenter Alexander Armstrong, ex-politician Ed Balls, Football Focus presenter Dan Walker and Strictly Come Dancing favourite Shirley Ballas.

Speaking about starting the charity trek, Jade said: “It’s so amazing to finally be here. It’s been quite gentle so far, but I know it's going to get seriously tough, I am not sure I am totally ready, but it’s an incredible cause and I am determined to reach the top with this amazing bunch of people.

"I’ve got my teabags, so I’ll know I’ll be ok!”

To support the team, you can make a donation online at comicrelief.com/Kilimanjaro .

Red Nose Day 2019 will air on BBC One on Friday, March 15.

