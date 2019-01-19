Updated: Little Mix and The 1975 to perform at the BRIT Awards 2019

From Digital Spy

Little Mix fans should probably cancel their plans for February 20 if they were going to do anything other than watch the ladies slay the BRIT Awards 2019.

If their BRITs nominations weren't motivation enough to get the Mixers to watch ITV's live coverage of the awards show, the ladies later shared some exciting news on social media.



Your #BRITs messages never go unnoticed, so @LittleMix have a little something they want to give back... 💋 pic.twitter.com/pu6KyOvPzx - BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 15, 2019

To thank fans for their support, the ladies announced in unison: "We're performing at the BRITs 2019!"

"Thank you so much for all your tweets and comments," Leigh-Anne Pinnock added. "We love you guys!"

And the feeling was definitely mutual because the announcement that the Little Mix will be throwing down at the BRIT Awards sent their Mixers into overdrive on social media:

This gonna be iconic bc they ALWAYS slay 🙌🏻😌💁🏼♀️ https://t.co/gT0PFlhnoq - Vanessa H 💋 (@adele_hasmywig) January 15, 2019

OH MY GOD https://t.co/qv0QDIANr4 - zoe / am spoilers? (@lowkeykeiynan) January 15, 2019

Another iconic performance yes https://t.co/bEMPTP42LD - Impolimentá (@rosietofreedom) January 15, 2019

the brits are gonna be incredible this year, wow you got lucky with little mix performing. ICONIC 🤩 - julia ♡ perrie (@Salute___Perrie) January 15, 2019

OH MY GOD IM SO READY🥰🥰 - Katie🌹 (@pinnockscure) January 15, 2019

IM SO EXCITED, I CANNOT WAIT TO SEE WHAT YOU GIRLS HAVE IN STORE FOR US!!! I LOVE YOU @LittleMix #BRITs pic.twitter.com/r8IJsHnqW1 - jess loves perrie♡ (@perriesenigma) January 15, 2019

The ladies and their fans have huge reason to celebrate, since 'Woman Like Me' is nominated for British Video of the Year and Little Mix themselves will be competing for British Group of the Year.

In addition to Little Mix performing at the ITV bash, British Album of the Year nominees George Ezra and Jorja Smith were also confirmed to be performing at the BRITs on the night.

We are so excited to announce that the incredible @JorjaSmith will be performing at The #BRITs 2019!! 💕



Watch live on 20 February on @ITV, @WeAreSTV or https://t.co/QjEmDoNxZW pic.twitter.com/Rl4gPV0LrV



- BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 15, 2019

Also joining the BRITs performers on the night of the ceremony itself are The 1975, with the official BRITs Twitter account confirming the news in a tweet.

This year's ceremony will be hosted for the second year in a row by Jack Whitehall, who should probably avoid mocking Jesy Nelson's impression of a Jamaican accent after last year's debacle.

The BRIT Awards 2019 will air on February 20 on ITV from The O2 Arena in London.

