Little progress made on endometriosis, say experts

Georgia Levy-Collins - BBC News
·4 min read
Woman sat on sofa with arms wrapped around her middle
One in 10 women has the disease, according to Endometriosis UK [Getty Images]

There has been "little progress" in improving the experiences of people living with endometriosis in the past 25 years, according to Leeds researchers.

Endometriosis is a disease in which tissue like that in the lining of the womb grows elsewhere in the body, causing debilitating pain.

Endometriosis UK and researchers at Leeds Beckett University (LBU) surveyed 1,800 patients, with many saying they felt "powerless" over their illness.

Lead researcher Prof Georgina Jones said the results were "troubling", and showed how living with endometriosis could "fundamentally impact a person’s sense of identity and place in the world".

She said: "We asked respondents to provide some words summarising their experience of endometriosis.

"While most of these were negative, for example, they described the debilitating pain, the frustration and loneliness they feel, a number described the sense of community felt by those living with the disease.

"This underlines how important peer support, both informally and in the way organised by Endometriosis UK, is to those with endometriosis."

The report showed that, on average, patients surveyed in 2023-24 rated their feelings of "control and powerlessness" at 72.3 out of 100 - with 0 being best possible health status, and 100 the worst. Their self-image was rated at 69.

These scores remain at a similar level, or marginally worse, than in the previous survey in 1999-2000.

Samantha Gelder stood on a beach wearing glasses
Samantha Gelder has lived with endometriosis since she was 17 [Samantha Gelder ]

Samantha Gelder, 37, from Leeds, has lived with endometriosis for almost 20 years.

As a result of symptoms she has had to go through several surgeries and is on the waiting list for a hysterectomy.

She said: "So many women, I think it's one in 10, are affected by this disease.

"I just don't feel that there is the resource there to deal with how widespread the disease is."

She added: "At no point in my 20 years was I offered support from a mental health perspective."

Ms Gelder has been having private treatment due to long waiting lists.

She said some people have had to wait up to two years to get a diagnosis.

'Mentally draining'

Sanchia Alasia, a volunteer for Endometriosis UK, was diagnosed in 2010 after 15 years of symptoms.

She said: “Living with endometriosis, whether you’ve got a diagnosis or you’re still battling to get one, can be hugely isolating and mentally draining, on top of the horrible physical symptoms.

"I lose count of the number of dinners, day trips, funerals and other engagements I’ve missed because of this dreadful disease."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “It is unacceptable that so many women are not receiving the gynaecology care they need, when they need it.

“It is vital that women’s voices are heard, and this government will prioritise women’s health as we build a 10-year plan to reform the NHS and make it fit for the future."

The spokesperson said the government was hoping to deliver up to 40,000 more operations, scans and appointments per week, as a first step to ensure patients are treated within 18 weeks.

What is endometriosis?

  • Endometriosis is where tissue like that in the lining of the womb grows elsewhere in the body - often around the reproductive organs, bowel and bladder

  • Like the womb lining, the tissue builds up and bleeds every month, but with no way to escape the body the blood is trapped, leading to inflammation, pain and the formation of scar tissue

  • For some women there are no symptoms, but for others it is debilitating and can cause chronic pelvic pain, painful sex, painful bowel and bladder movements, fatigue and difficulties getting pregnant

  • There is no cure, but treatments can reduce symptoms

  • They include hormone treatment, pain relief and surgery - including hysterectomy

  • In the UK it takes an average of 7.5 years to be diagnosed

Listen to highlights from West Yorkshire on BBC Sounds, catch up with the latest episode of Look North or tell us a story you think we should be covering here.

More on this story

Related internet links

Latest Stories

  • A Halifax woman has spent years fighting for out-of-province care. Now she's ready to end her life

    As Jennifer Brady climbs into inflatable pants that cover from her toes to her chest, she positions her water bottle on the table beside her and starts pushing buttons on a machine.The device, called a Lympha Press, is designed to move the fluid in her legs. She spends at least five hours a day tied to the machine, unable to do anything else — including caring for her two children, ages nine and 13. She also wears compression garments 24 hours a day.This, combined with the fact she has been figh

  • Doctor asks for changes as patient quoted $700 for breast ultrasound

    Last September, Erin Bell went to her doctor for a biennial mammogram.While the Vancouver woman was cancer-free, her doctor recommended a bilateral breast ultrasound — which can be used to detect cancer in women with dense breast tissue, who are at greater risk of developing cancer.A year after, Bell, 48, got a call from her doctor — not to schedule an appointment, but to inform her that she'd have to go to a private clinic to do so."I got a call from my doctor's office from the reception there

  • 14 First Nations on Vancouver Island declare state of emergency

    Nuu-Chah-Nulth Tribal Council (NTC) has declared a state of emergency for all 14 First Nations on Vancouver Island it represents due to the mental health and opioid crisis.At a news conference in Port Alberni, B.C., Thursday, NTC president Judith Sayers, a member of Hupacasath First Nation, called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to come to the table to help in their fight for resources to deal with immediate community needs. "Let's put new meaning into emergency and actually stop all these deat

  • Health Matters: Canada to use Pfizer's 'Abrysvo' RSV vaccine

    Pfizer says Canada has selected its "Abrysvo" RSV vaccine for use in adults 60 and over for the upcoming virus season. "Abrysvo" is also approved for use in pregnant people to provide protection to infants. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for Sept. 19, 2024.

  • Harris to make abortion speech in Georgia after deaths of two women

    Vice President Harris will travel to Georgia on Friday to highlight her support for abortion rights, likely focusing on the stories of two women whose deaths she blames on the state’s abortion ban passed by Republicans after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. “The Vice President will highlight the stark contrast between her commitment to…

  • Older Adults Are Revealing The "Hard Truths" About Aging That Are Rarely Talked About, And My Twentysomething-Self Was Not Prepared To Hear These

    "These little moments make me realize that my body is aging in subtle ways that I don't notice until it's too late."

  • The GOP's Obamacare Agenda Just Reemerged From Hiding

    Here's how to interpret what Republicans have been saying about the Affordable Care Act and prescription drugs.

  • Student's meningitis warning to undergraduates

    A student urges undergraduates to check they have been vaccinated after becoming seriously ill.

  • Season over for Blue Jays SS Bo Bichette with broken finger after 1 game back from calf injury

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette will end his season on the injured list because of a broken right middle finger after returning for only one game after he had been out more than eight weeks with a calf injury.

  • Lebanese doctor 'numb' after treating exploding pager patients

    STORY: :: As hundreds injured by exploding pagers began to arrive at a Beirut hospital, this doctor recalls the scene:: September 18, 2024:: Hazmieh, Lebanon:: Dania El Hallak, Internal medicine specialist"We didn't know what to do. We didn't understand what was happening. At that moment, we started receiving text messages about pagers exploding. Again, we were scared. We had pagers in the hospital. So just like that, at that moment, all pagers in the hospital were shut down.""The hardest thing I saw was young patients completely blown out everywhere with their bowels out and I still had to talk to them, take their names, ask them about their allergies, ask them if they had any past medical histories that I should know about so I could treat them. It was very difficult for me to witness, a patient speaking to me and his intestines were hanging out.""I feel numb, I feel numb. I am still thinking that I have a lot of work to do at night and I am just thinking - how am I going to still have energy for tonight's shift."Twelve people were killed on Tuesday (September 17) and nearly 3,000 were injured when pagers used by Hezbollah members - including fighters and medics - detonated simultaneously across Lebanon.Over 2,700 people arrived at 20 Lebanese hospitals after Tuesday's blasts, caretaker Health Minister Firas Abiad said, some 300 in a critical condition.More than 400 surgeries were carried out on Tuesday, the majority for facial and eye injuries.El Hallak was speaking on Wednesday about treating those injured by pager explosions. Later on Wednesday, hand-held radios used by Hezbollah detonated across Lebanon's south in the country's deadliest day since cross-border fighting erupted between the militants and Israel nearly a year ago, stoking tensions after similar explosions of the group's pagers the day before.Lebanon's health ministry said 20 people were killed and more than 450 injured on Wednesday in Beirut's suburbs and the Bekaa Valley.

  • “ER” Premiered 30 Years Ago Today: Major Moments You Forgot from the Pilot (Including George Clooney's Charm)

    The hit hospital show's pilot was packed with patients, doctors and drama

  • Harris Details The Expensive, Heartbreaking Process Of Traveling For An Abortion

    The presidential nominee's speech was the first time in recent memory that such a prominent political figure has been so blunt about the burden of abortion bans.

  • The Mormon Wives' Soda Habits Are Dangerously Unhealthy, Expert Warns

    The 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars talk about their soda "vice" on the series, but is drinking 44 ounces of soda really better than the coffee they avoid?

  • The vaccines you need to know about before you travel

    While a mild stomach bug will likely affect most tourists at some point, there are more dangerous diseases travelers should know how to protect themselves against.

  • Los Angeles area sees more dengue fever in people bitten by local mosquitoes

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Health officials warned Wednesday that the Los Angeles area is seeing more dengue fever cases in people who have not traveled outside the U.S. mainland, a year after the first such case was reported in California.

  • Health Matters: Thousands of students in Ottawa face suspension for out-of-date vaccination records

    Thousands of Ottawa students could face suspensions for out-of-date vaccination records, as the local health unit resumes enforcement after a two-year pause. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for Sept. 18, 2024.

  • Here's What ER Doctors Say Every Person Should Do After A Fall, Regardless Of Your Age

    It’s important not to push through pain or discomfort after a fall.

  • State asks judge to pause ruling that struck down North Dakota's abortion ban

    The state of North Dakota is asking a judge to pause his ruling from last week that struck down the state's abortion ban until the state Supreme Court rules on a planned appeal. State District Judge Bruce Romanick ruled last week that North Dakota's abortion ban “is unconstitutionally void for vagueness,” and that pregnant women in the state have a fundamental right to abortion before viability under the state constitution. In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which established a constitutional right to an abortion.

  • Model Catie Li: I Never Thought 'Snapback Culture’ Would Affect Me—And Then I Had A Baby

    Catie Li on how social media creates unrealistic expectations for getting back into a workout routine after giving birth, and how she set small, achievable goals

  • Republicans are trying a new approach to abortion in the race for Congress

    In the most contested races for control of the U.S. House, many Republican candidates are speaking up about women’s rights to abortion access and reproductive care in new and surprising ways, a deliberate shift for a GOP blindsided by some political ramifications of the post-Roe v. Wade era. Looking directly into the camera for ads, or penning personal op-eds in local newspapers, the Republicans are trying to distance themselves from some of the more aggressive anti-abortion ideas coming from their party and its allies. Instead the Republican candidates are working quickly to spell out their own views separate from a GOP that for decades has worked to put restrictions on reproductive care.