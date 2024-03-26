Little Tomato Children’s Theatre Presents Annie Jr.

Get ready to be swept away by the magic of Little Tomato Children’s Theatre as they present Annie Jr. at the Cardinal Carter Catholic Secondary School Auditorium in Leamington. This heartwarming production will run from April 19 to April 21.

Featuring a talented cast of children aged 7 to 18 from Leamington, Kingsville, Wheatley, Windsor Essex, and Kent counties, Annie Jr. promises to enchant audiences of all ages. Ruth Brown directs the show, with musical direction by Nola McQueen and choreography by Melissa Mack. The cast has been hard at work since October, perfecting their performances.

Annie, the iconic leading role, will be played by Hannah Dick, with Tristan Braun portraying the lovable Daddy Warbucks. Arielle Friesen, Ella Rutgers, and Victoria Braun will bring to life the characters of Grace and Miss Hannigan alongside other talented performers.

Performances will occur on Friday, April 19, at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 20 t, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m, and Sunday, April 21, at 2 p.m.

Tickets for this unforgettable production are available at littletomatotix@gmail.com and will also be sold at the door.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter