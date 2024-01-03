Littler vs Humphries LIVE! World Darts Championship final stream, latest score, updates and TV today

Littler vs Humphries LIVE!

The 2024 PDC World Darts Championship final takes place tonight with 16-year-old debutant sensation Luke Littler taking on the No1-ranked player in the world, Luke Humphries.

It has been a tournament to remember at Alexandra Palace after defending champion Michael Smith was dumped out with Peter Wright in the early rounds, before Michael van Gerwen was knocked off the oche in the quarter-finals. As a result, the race to the Sid Waddell Trophy has been remarkably open.

Littler, the reigning world youth champion, has dazzled the darting world and beyond by soaring into tonight's final, dispatching Raymond van Barneveld and former winner Rob Cross in some awesome displays. Humphries, 28, promises to be the ultimate test of the teenager's abilities however with three major titles won in the past year and an assured run to the final. Follow Littler vs Humphries at Ally Pally LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!

Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries updates

Start time: 8.20pm GMT | Alexandra Palace

How to watch: Sky Sports

Who is Luke Littler?

World Darts Championship winner odds

Prize money for new champion

How to watch World Darts Championship final

18:03 , Marc Mayo

In the UK, you can watch live TV coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena from 8pm GMT.

Littler vs Humphries LIVE!

17:58 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of the 2024 World Darts Championship final!

Luke Littler, the teenage sensation of the oche, goes up against the world No1, Luke Humphries tonight.

We're expecting the action to begin at around 8.20pm GMT from Alexandra Palace, in what could well be the most intriguing world darts final of all-time.

It is already historic, with Littler the youngest to ever reach this stage at the age of 16.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, match action and reaction!