Littleton nurse 'on a mission' after family tragedy helps put AEDs outside
Kara Baker, a cardiology nurse at AdventHealth in Littleton, knows the importance of AEDs, not just through her work but her family’s own tragic experience.
Kara Baker, a cardiology nurse at AdventHealth in Littleton, knows the importance of AEDs, not just through her work but her family’s own tragic experience.
A woman from Surrey, B.C., is being remembered as a "hero" and a "vibrant soul" after her husband said she protected their infant son from a gunman who killed her and five others in Austin, Texas, last week.Sabrina Rahman, 24, had moved into a new home in the state capital with her husband Ishraq Islam and one-year-old son Ibrahim just a day before the shooting, Islam said.She was walking with Ibrahim in their new neighbourhood shortly after noon on Dec. 5, when the gunman opened fire, killing f
A Calgary bar owner is facing new sexual assault charges after six more women came forward to police following news of his first arrest in October.Grant Lee Cichacki, 42, now faces a total of seven sexual assault charges, all involving women who were his coworkers, employees or acquaintances.The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2006 and 2019, according to the Calgary Police Service (CPS). Cichacki is an owner of Watchman's Pub on 17th Avenue S.W. He is also involved in other bar
Dustin Huff and Yurui Xie face felony child abuse charges
The 20-year-old was arrested at his apartment complex, officials said.
Brittiny Lopez-Murray pleaded guilty this week to charges related to her 2021 arrest for sexually abusing her former student
A Georgia middle school teacher was arrested last week after multiple witnesses told authorities he threatened to behead a 13-year-old Muslim student who said the Israeli flag hanging in his classroom offended her.
Jullian Phillips was arrested in connection with the shooting of Zachariah Bannister and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon
A 25-year-old Toronto woman is facing two charges of first-degree murder, police say, after her children were found dead inside a Scarborough apartment last weekend.In a news release issued Friday, police said they were called to a residential building in the area of Kennedy and Ellesmere roads at 7:31 p.m. Sunday. A woman was found on the ground outside an apartment building with injuries as a result of a fall from a balcony, police say. Investigators previously said it appeared the woman jumpe
The apology letters that Donald Trump-allied lawyers Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro were required to write as a condition of their plea deals in the Georgia election interference case are just one sentence long. Neither letter acknowledges the legitimacy of Democrat Joe Biden's win in Georgia’s 2020 election nor denounces the baseless conspiracy theories they pushed to claim Trump was cheated out of victory through fraud. “I apologize for my actions in connection with the events in Coffee County,” Powell wrote in a letter dated Oct. 19, the same day she pleaded guilty to six misdemeanors accusing her of conspiring to intentionally interfere with the performance of election duties.
“You clearly know nothing,” the conservative pundit fumed.
Nikhil Gupta has been accused by the US government of conspiring to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader.
Rudy Giuliani flashed a toothy grin as his lawyer told the judge he would back down from testifying.
The chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board announced her resignation on Thursday citing personal reasons, on the same day her son was charged with participating in a criminal organization and conspiracy to traffic cocaine, according to various records.Earlier this month, Ottawa police charged two men after seizing 44 kilograms of cocaine including crack cocaine, making it one of the largest drug seizures in the force's history. On Thursday, police said they charged three more people involved
CNN’s Carlos Suarez reports on a scandal involving the co-founder of the conservative group Moms for Liberty, Bridget Ziegler, who was asked to resign from her position on the Sarasota County School Board in Florida.
Regina police say two girls, aged 12 and 13, tried to evade officers after a bear spray attack. Officers then used a police dog to help arrest the two girls, injuring one of them.Resource officers responded to Mother Teresa Middle School at about 2 p.m. CST Thursday after a call about a bear spray incident, according to a police news release.They found a 12-year-old who told them two girls approached, sprayed her then fled, police say.Police say they then received reports of the two suspects at
A Nunavut judge described a woman’s actions as a “revenge filicide” as she was handed down a life sentence for the killing of a child. The woman was convicted last year of the second-degree murder of her six-year-old daughter and the attempted murder of her two sons — a four-year-old boy and four-month-old boy. The woman’s name, as well as the names of the children and their father, are subject to a court-ordered publication ban. In court Wednesday, Justice Susan Charlesworth described a combati
On March 29, 2022, Navin Jones was found unresponsive at his family’s Peoria, Ill., home and later pronounced dead at the hospital
Police responded to a call about a man “assaulting children in the street.” When officers arrived, they said the man climbed on a roof.
If you want to see what brainwashing really looks like, it’s worth checking out the videos currently circulating on social media of Gazan parents dressing up their babies in Hamas “merch”.
The family of an Indian man in Czech custody, whom the U.S. accuses of involvement in an unsuccessful plot to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil, on Friday asked India's top court to direct the government to give him consular assistance. The man, Nikhil Gupta, 52, has been accused by U.S. federal prosecutors of working with an Indian government official on the plot to kill a New York City resident who advocated for a sovereign Sikh state in northern India. Gupta was arrested by Czech authorities in June when he travelled from India to Prague and is awaiting extradition to the U.S.