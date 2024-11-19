Littleton PD shot person at traffic stop after suspect pointed gun at officers
Littleton police shot someone at an early-Tuesday morning traffic stop when the suspect pointed a gun at officers, the Littleton Police Department said.
A B.C. woman is fighting to reclaim her rental suite at a Lumby, B.C., motel after being locked out by her landlord in August, despite a court order and a ruling from the Residential Tenancy Branch (RTB) in her favour.Megan Wood, who had been living at the Ramshorn Motel, now faces both financial and legal challenges in enforcing the orders and regaining access to her home and belongings in Lumby, which is around 55 km northeast of Kelowna as the crow flies.Wood's case exposes gaps in tenancy re
OSHAWA, Ont. — Police in Durham Region say a 41-year-old man has been charged with murder after his wife was found injured Sunday in an Oshawa, Ont., home and later pronounced dead.
Rob Knox was killed outside a pub in London in May 2008
WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing.A former captain working with Air Cadets has been found guilty of all eight charges brought against him, including five involving sexual abuse against children and another three involving child pornography.During his weeks-long trial earlier this year, Adrian Schmid pleaded not guilty to the charges.At the heart of the trial was the testimonies of two young boys who claimed he touched them sexually — as well as photos police
Dozens of people who thought they would be seeing Taylor Swift perform in Toronto this month have reportedly fallen victim to a ticket scam totalling over $70,000, say police in the Greater Toronto Area. Halton Regional Police Service, covering Burlington, Oakville and Milton, Ont., say they've received about 40 complaints in recent days from people who bought Eras Tour tickets from a third party. Those tickets turned out to be non-existent, they said.The financial crimes unit is investigating a
Prosecutors argued Dixie Villa gave 7-month-old Abigail Lobisch diphenhydramine to pacify her
MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — The trial of a man accused of holding down a teenage boy so colleagues could rape and abuse him at a New Hampshire youth center in the 1990s is set to begin Tuesday.
The federal government issued a new passport to an admitted human smuggler after he was ordered to surrender the travel document as part of court-imposed release conditions, CBC News has learned. The new passport was discovered in June 2023 by RCMP investigators executing a search warrant at the Montreal home of Thesingarasan Rasiah during a probe targeting an international human smuggling network that Rasiah allegedly headed, according to court records obtained by CBC News. At the time, Rasiah
The White House has condemned an incident over the weekend in which a group of masked individuals with Nazi flags marched through the streets of Columbus, Ohio. White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement President Joe Biden "abhors the hateful poison of Nazism, Antisemitism, and racism," which he called "hostile to everything the United States stands for, including protecting the dignity of all our citizens and the freedom to worship."
Indians are being stripped of their life savings by savvy scammers putting them under "digital arrest".
Combs has been behind bars since his September arrest
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, paid a woman who accused him of sexual assault to head off the threat of a baseless lawsuit, according to Hegseth’s lawyer.
CHIBA, Japan (AP) — An Australian woman accused of smuggling amphetamines in a suitcase appeared in a Japanese court on Monday nearly two years after her arrest, saying she is innocent and that she was tricked into carrying them as part of an online romance scam.
Two men killed in a drive-by shooting were "ambushed" by the killers who, according to the prosecution, "laid in wait" for their victims to leave a northeast lounge, jurors heard Monday as a murder trial got underway. Prabhjyot Bhatti, 25, and Jaskaran Sidhu, 24, are charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 deaths of Jasdeep Singh, 25, and Japneet Malhi, 22.The trial began Monday with an opening statement from Aurelie Beland, who is prosecuting the case alongside Brian Holtby. Beland told ju
Ramon Rivera, 51, allegedly also "viciously" stabbed a third victim, who remains in critical condition
Hannah Kobayashi, from Hawaii, has been missing since she landed in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 8
Airport security stopped the smuggler, who was also carrying nine bullet ants illegally taken from the Amazon rainforest
Sara Unger, 35, and her eight-year-old daughter, Alexa Unger, were heading home from the grocery store Friday evening when the driver of a semi-trailer crashed into their SUV on a highway west of Altona. No charges have been laid, but RCMP say they are expected.
Peel police are seeking a suspect wanted for three sexual assaults that happened this month near bus stops in Brampton. The suspect presented himself as a rideshare driver in all three incidents and proactively offered the victims a ride, Const. Richard Chin said. None of the victims had called or were expecting a rideshare, he said. Two of the incidents happened on Nov. 8.Around 7 a.m., a female victim was waiting for a bus near Countryside Road and Bramalea Road. The suspect approached her and
Nyyon Sanders is accused of killing a man hours after his ankle monitor died