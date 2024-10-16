Liturgical furniture delivered to Notre Dame Cathedral ahead of reopening
Newly made liturgical furniture arrived at the Notre Dame Cathedral reconstruction site Tuesday morning as the reopening of the Paris landmark approaches.
Newly made liturgical furniture arrived at the Notre Dame Cathedral reconstruction site Tuesday morning as the reopening of the Paris landmark approaches.
The vice president literally rolled the tape on her Republican rival, drawing gasps from the audience in Erie, Pennsylvania.
OAKS, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump 's town hall in the Philadelphia suburbs turned into an impromptu concert Monday after the former president was twice interrupted by medical emergencies in the room.
Donald Trump on Tuesday dodged the question of whether he will allow for a peaceful certification of election results if Kamala Harris defeats him in three weeks.During an interview at the Economic Club of Chicago, Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait asked Trump if he would commit “to respecting and encouraging a peaceful transfer of power,” especially in light of Jan. 6, 2021, which the journalist called “unruly and violent.”Trump didn’t answer the question. Instead, he rejected the pre
The former president attempted to "weave" his way through an interview with Bloomberg News, but couldn't escape his own policy black hole
Donald Trump suggested children could do the job of auto plant workers on Tuesday while delivering a head-scratching tangent to the Economic Club of Chicago. Trump, 78, appeared to oversimplify how international car companies get their vehicles ready-to-be-sold, saying they ship parts stateside that merely require American workers to “take them out of a box” and assemble.“We could have our child doing it,” Trump said before a moderator cut him off.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast
These celebrities love to vacation in Muskoka: Shania Twain, Cindy Crawford, Justin Bieber, the Beckhams and more.
Whoopi Goldberg is never shy about her criticisms of Donald Trump on-air at The View, but on Tuesday her critique of him turned to utter bewilderment, as the hosts reviewed footage of the former president’s Pennsylvania town hall Monday.The footage, which the show cut into a montage, featured several clips of the former president requesting songs and doing a mix of standing silently still and dancing awkwardly to the music as the crowd stared at him. According to the montage, the strange behavio
Puhakka was the country's first openly gay professional hockey player and was a cast member of the Finnish reality adaptation of "The Traitors"
Former President Donald Trump’s social media company just suffered a sudden nosedive in the stock market that briefly halted trading and left traders scratching their heads.
The late night host made the former president an offer he'll almost certainly refuse.
I'm never going back.
Roughing the passer continues to be the most controversial call in the NFL, and it reared its ugly head during the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets game on Monday Night Football. Right after Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa clea
(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to limit his country’s retaliation against Iran over the missile attack on Oct. 1 to military targets, according to a report in the Washington Post. Most Read from BloombergHow Mexico City Averted All-Out DroughtDubai’s Allure to Expats Is Weighing on City’s InfrastructureInside the ‘Utopias’ of Mexico CityThe Master Plan That Shaped Pakistan’s Capital Is No Longer WorkingWhat It Takes to Make City Solutions Go ViralNetanyahu ha
Donald Trump’s latest turn toward fascist rhetoric appears to have left one CNN anchor struggling to pick her jaw up off the floor.On Monday’s broadcast of the network’s This Morning show, Kasie Hunt appeared to repeatedly stammer and pause while discussing with panelists the Republican candidate’s growing tendency in recent days to refer to his political opponents as “the enemy within.”“He’s saying that these people should be handled by the National Guard or the military. Um… what…? I mean, I t
Paul Schrader went to the movie theater to watch “Joker: Folie à Deux” and only lasted around 20 minutes or so before deciding he couldn’t take it any longer. The “Joker” sequel, headlined by Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, has flopped at the box office amid negative reviews and stands to lose between $150 million …
Taxi driver Urfan Sharif is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of her murder alongside Sara’s stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik.
The Illusion singer showed off her toned physique over the weekend, sporting a variety of tiny bikinis to soak up the sunshine. See photos
Francesca, the 31-year-old daughter of film legend Clint Eastwood, was arrested Saturday in Beverly Hills on suspicion of felony domestic violence.
Fans took to social media to complain about the moment - with one person even apologising on behalf of the show
“You can wish that he weren’t saying that, but that’s what he said," the CNN anchor told Virginia's Republican governor.