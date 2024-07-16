Liv Tyler Shares Rare Images of Her Kids as Daughter Lula Rose Celebrates Her 8th Birthday

The actress posted a series of sweet snaps of her eldest son Milo William, 19, carrying his little sister Lula on his shoulders

JC Olivera/Getty; Liv Tyler/Instagram Liv Tyler and daughter Lula Rose

Liv Tyler is a proud mom.

On Sunday, July 14, the actress, 47, shared snaps from her daughter Lula Rose’s 8th birthday and photos of Lula with her brother Milo William, 19.

“🎈Lula Rose 🎈 8 years old 🎈on the 8th of July 🎈( born 8:48 pm 🥰),” Tyler wrote in her caption alongside a shot of Lula holding a teddy bear while standing next to a pile of presents, balloons and a cake. “happy happy birthday to our precious angel . You are the brightest light 💗.”

In the photo, Lula flashed a beaming smile as she stood next to the gifts, which were covered in wrapping paper consisted of light pink, love heart patterns and spotty patterns, along with a silver gift box.

The room was also decorated with a bouquet of pastel-colored balloons, a large number eight balloon and a round se--through balloon that was filled with smaller balloons and read, “Happy BIRTHDAY Lula.”

Liv Tyler/Instagram Milo William carrying his sister Lula Rose

“🎂❤️😍,” Tyler's Lord of the Rings costar Orlando Bloom wrote in the comment section, while model Helena Christensen added, “Little princess 🎂❤️💘💞🩵❤️💚.”

Lula's father, Tyler's ex-fiancé David Gardner, also wrote, "❤️❤️❤️🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻 Be-Bop-A-Lula."

Later that day, Tyler also shared a carousel post of Milo carrying his little sister on his shoulders.

In the first snap, the camera captured the siblings from the side as Lula flashed a smile and looked into the distance.

Milo then held out his sister’s arms as he continued to carry her during a walk along a woodland pathway.

The post concluded with a close-up of Lula's blue Wrangler jeans and a photo of a squirrel nibbling on a red berry.

In addition to Lula and Milo, Tyler is also the mother of son Sailor Gene, 9.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actress shares Milo with her ex-husband Roy Langdon, while Lula and Sailor are from her relationship with Gardner.

Tyler celebrating her daughter's birthday comes after she marked her own birthday at the start of July.

“🎈July 1st … Rome 💗,” she wrote on Saturday, July 13, alongside a carousel post that featured her smiling behind an ice cream dessert that had a pink candle on top.

The mother of three, who turned 47 on July 1, then shared more photos of her time in the Italian capital before concluding the post with a snap of herself and a friend during her birthday dinner.



